Varol Tasar (second from right) saves Yverdon a point Keystone

Yverdon go into their final four games in the Super League relegation battle with a one-point lead over GC and Winterthur. The Vaud side battled to a 1-1 draw against St. Gallen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two days after the postponement due to heavy rainfall on Sunday and the unplayable terrain at the Stade Municipal, St. Gallen were well on their way to avenging the long journey from eastern Switzerland to the south-western end of Lake Neuchâtel with their first away win in Yverdon since their promotion two years ago. However, a yellow-red card against Albert Vallci for a rough tackle in the final 20 minutes paved the way for Yverdon to secure a draw in the relegation group, which is almost meaningless for St. Gallen.

Varol Tasar scored in the 74th minute with a beautifully struck shot from around 18 meters after a feint to make it 1:1. Willem Geubbels had already provided the visitors with the highlight of the largely uneventful game with the opening goal in the sixth minute.

In normal conditions again, but on a pitch that was still difficult to play on, Geubbels scored for St. Gallen with a not quite cleanly struck overhead kick. It was the 13th goal of the season for the 23-year-old Frenchman, who scored for the third game in a row and has now surpassed his total tally from his first two seasons at FCSG by three goals.

For St. Gallen, the absence of captain Lukas Görtler was initially of no consequence. Yverdon, who had won each of their three home games against St. Gallen since their promotion with a 1-0 win, only posed a threat after Vallci was sent off in the 68th minute.

Without their defender Mohamed Tijani, who was also suspended, Yverdon went without a win for the sixth time in a row. Thanks to the point, however, coach Paolo Tramezzani's team avoided dropping to the barrage. Eleventh-placed Grasshoppers and bottom-placed Winterthur now go into the final four games one point behind Yverdon.

Telegram and ranking:

Yverdon - St. Gallen 1:1 (0:1)

2450 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 6. Geubbels 0:1. 74. Tasar (Baradji) 1:1.

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Sauthier, Piccini (46. Le Pogam), Christian Marques, Kongsro; Sylla (46. Rodrigues), Legowski, Baradji; Tasar, Marchesano, Aké (85. Komano).

St. Gallen: Zigi; Vallci, Ambrosius, Stanic; Daschner; Vandermersch (57. Faber), Witzig (66. Quintillà), Konietzke (66. Toma), Okoroji; Geubbels (93. Vogt), Akolo (66. Mambimbi).

Remarks: 67th yellow card against Vallci. Cautions: 22nd Kongsro, 30th Daschner, 42nd Vallci, 45th Stanic, 69th Zigi, 77th Sauthier, 79th Legowski, 94th Faber.

Ranking: 1. St. Gallen 34/48 (47:44). 2. Zurich 34/47 (45:50). 3. Sion 34/39 (43:52). 4. Yverdon 34/34 (34:58). 5. Grasshoppers 34/33 (35:48). 6. Winterthur 34/33 (34:61).