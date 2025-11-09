Three of the four YB goalscorers: Alan Virginius (left), Christian Fassnacht (center) and Chris Bedia Keystone

Young Boys record their first win since the return of coach Gerard Seoane. The Bernese win 4-1 in St. Gallen despite many absentees.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The numerous injuries and suspensions in the defensive area meant that YB made a shaky start to the game. After Christian Fassnacht's early opening goal, the visitors came under massive pressure for several minutes and were lucky that St. Gallen only managed one goal through Alessandro Vogt.

With solidarity, which had already become increasingly evident in the first few games under Seoane, and a fairly simple tactical plan, Young Boys took control of the game after the difficult opening quarter of an hour. Above all, however, they were more effective than St. Gallen with their direct attacks.

Alan Virginius made it 2:1 in the 32nd minute after a mistake by Stephan Ambrosius, and Chris Bedia (51st) and Darian Males (64th) secured the win with flicks from the edge of the box. The consistent style of play and high level of efficiency led to the clear success, which turned out to be one or two goals too high. After going 2-1 down, St. Gallen had one or two opportunities to equalize again. And in the 72nd minute, the post prevented Lukas Daschner from making it 2:4.

The Young Boys led by captain Christian Fassnacht, who scored his seventh goal of the season and will enter the naticamp on Monday for the first time in two and a half years, controlled the game quite skillfully overall and collected three points that bring them level with FC Basel in the table. Only cantonal rivals FC Thun are ahead for the time being.

Telegram:

St.Gallen - Young Boys 1:4 (1:2)

18'742 spectators. - SR Fähndrich. - Goals: 7. Fassnacht (Bedia) 0:1. 9. Vogt (Neziri) 1:1. 32. Virginius (Lauper) 1:2. 51. Bedia (Virginius) 1:3. 64. Males (bad luck) 1:4.

St.Gallen: Zigi; May, Gaal, Ambrosius (46. Vallci); Neziri; Witzig (77. Vladi), Görtler (68. Daschner), Boukhalfa, Okoroji (46. Vandermersch); Vogt, Efekele (68. Balde).

Young Boys: Keller; Andrews, Janko, Lauper, Hadjam; Raveloson, Pech; Virginius (63. Males), Fassnacht (88. Sanches), Monteiro (76. Colley); Bedia (63. Córdova).

Remarks: Cautions: 43rd Monteiro, 67th Vallci.