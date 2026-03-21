Long faces at the Grasshoppers after the crushing defeat in Geneva Keystone

GC's new start after the change of coach is a complete failure. The penultimate team in the Super League lost 5-0 at Servette, mainly due to a disastrous opening quarter of an hour.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Gernot Messner, who replaced Gerald Scheiblehner as GC coach at the beginning of the week, was not to be envied. The 45-year-old, who had been promoted from the U21s, had to watch his new team fall apart within a very short space of time. Between the 8th and 18th minute, Geneva scored twice through Junior Kadile, Miroslav Stevanovic and Florian Ayé to take a 4-0 lead.

The Grasshoppers allowed themselves to be played far too easily and acted headlessly in their own penalty area. The low point from the Zurich side's point of view was the 0:3, which was preceded by a capital mistake by Abdoulaye Diaby. The Mali defender's attempted backpass to goalkeeper Justin Hammel overlooked the well-anticipated veteran Stevanovic. The Bosnian intercepted the pass, played around Hammel and scored into an empty goal.

It was thanks to Hammel that the goal drought at the Stade de Genève ended temporarily after 0:4. Soon after conceding the fourth goal, the goalkeeper saved a penalty from Kadile and won a direct duel with the French striker from Servette before the break, who is a stroke of luck. In six games so far, the Breton, who came on loan from the Netherlands, has scored four goals and provided three assists.

Stevanovic provided the final point in the game, which probably frees Servette from all relegation worries, with his second goal in the 72nd minute. It was the 35-year-old's tenth goal of the season. Michael Frey came closest to scoring for GC when he headed just wide of the post shortly after the break.

Telegram:

Servette - Grasshoppers 5:0 (4:0)

6674 spectators. - SR Drmic. - Goals: 8. Kadile (Mazikou) 1:0. 10. Kadile (Lopes) 2:0. 13. Stevanovic 3:0. 18. Ayé (Kadile) 4:0. 72. Stevanovic (Mazikou) 5:0.

Servette: Mall; Allix, Rouiller, Burch, Mazikou (84. Njoh); Cognat, Douline (76. Fomba); Lopes (60. Jallow), Stevanovic, Kadile (76. Morandi); Ayé (76. Mráz).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Mikulic, Diaby, Köhler; Abels; Ngom (46. Ullmann), Meyer (84. Hassane), Jensen (66. Clemente), Stroscio (84. Krasniqi); Tsimba (24. Zvonarek), Frey.

Remarks: 22nd penalty saved by Hammel from Kadile. Cautions: 41st Diaby, 64th Stroscio.