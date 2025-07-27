Young Boys and FC Zurich continue to strengthen after the start of the season Keystone

One day after the 3:1 win against Servette to start the season, Young Boys have signed 18-year-old Czech youth international Dominik Pech.

The midfielder joins the club on loan from Slavia Prague, as YB announced. YB has a purchase option. Dominik Pech made 20 appearances for Slavia Prague last season, four of them in the Europa League. Slavia Prague won the Czech championship.

Zurich brings in Tramoni

Two days after the bitter opening defeat against Sion (after leading 2-0 until ten minutes before the end), FC Zurich sign 22-year-old French-Italian attacking player Lisandru Tramoni from Pisa. FCZ has announced that Tramoni has signed a three-year contract with an option for a fourth season.

Tramoni was trained in Corsica with Ajaccio and first moved to Cagliari in 2020 and then to Pisa two years later. For Pisa, he played 28 games in Serie B the season before last. Last season, Tramoni was loaned out to Bastia, where he made 26 appearances in Ligue 2.