Thun's Leonardo Bertone (left) and Elmin Rastoder celebrate the 4-2 home win at the end of the first half of the season Keystone

FC Thun are winter champions. The promoted team secured the point they still needed with a 2-2 draw at home against FC Thun.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In their sold-out Stockhorn Arena, Thun once again showed what made them stand out in the last six months. They did not allow themselves to be rattled by an unfortunate 2-0 deficit at the break, remained true to their game and pressed the tempo almost throughout.

Elmin Rastoder, who had missed two excellent chances to score before the break, made it 1-2 in the 53rd minute before captain Marco Bürki made it 2-2 less than a quarter of an hour later following a corner kick. The draw would have been enough to keep first-placed St. Gallen at bay. But Thun wanted more and were rewarded for their determination. Top scorer Christopher Ibayi with his ninth goal of the season and defender Fabio Fehr with a dream goal made the victory perfect in the final five minutes.

Mauro Lustrinelli's team will go into the short winter break with a fantastic points haul. With 40 points in 19 games, FC Thun was two points more successful than in its entire penultimate Super League season in 2019/2020 (38 points in 36 games). Although the road to the first league title in the club's history is still very long, it is not insurmountable given the performances on show.

A Thun exploit at the end of the season would probably also please Dennis Hediger, who was confirmed as FCZ coach this week and played in midfield for the Bernese Oberland club for ten years. On Saturday evening, however, he was primarily annoyed by the way his Zurich team fell behind in Thun after the break. FCZ conceded the first two goals themselves through defensive lapses. The central defenders did not look good at 1:2, the 2:2 was preceded by a mistake by goalkeeper Yanick Brecher.

The first half with the somewhat fortunate lead through goals from Lindrit Kamberi (12) and Matthias Phaëton (25) was nothing more than a waste of time in the end. After one draw and two defeats in the last three games of the year, FCZ go into the winter break outside the top six, which ends on January 18 with an away game against Servette.

Telegram:

Thun - Zurich 4:2 (0:2)

9733 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 12. Kamberi (Tsawa) 0:1. 25. Phaëton (Markelo) 0:2. 53. Rastoder 1:2. 65. Bürki (Imeri) 2:2. 85. Ibayi (Imeri) 3:2. 89. Fehr 4:2.

Thun: Steffen; Dähler (82. Fehr), Bamert, Bürki, Heule; Roth; Meichtry (46. Imeri), Matoshi (46. Ibayi), Bertone; Labeau (90. Franke), Rastoder (74. N. Reichmuth).

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Ihendu, Sauter; Markelo (67. Reverson), Tsawa (60. Krasniqi), M. Reichmuth (83. Tchamda), Phaëton (83. Emmanuel); Zuber; Perea (60. Volken), Kény.

Remarks: Cautions: 24 Labeau, 45 Kamberi, 57 Markelo.