Lausanne seize their chance and play their way into the championship round at the last opportunity with a 2-0 home win against Lugano.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The surprise team of the first part of the season only made it to the top after all. The Vaud team, who have been much less successful since the winter break, were ready for the game of last chance. With determination, they benefited from FC Zurich's defeat and moved into the top 6 thanks to their better goal difference.

Fousseni Diabaté after a cross from Raoul Giger (27') and Morgan Poaty with a powerful long-range shot (38') deservedly put Lausanne on course for success in the first half. Shortly before the score was 0:2, Lugano's Georgios Koutsias hit the crossbar with his shot.

Otherwise, the Luganesi, who have been in a slump in form for weeks, did not create many compelling scenes after the break despite having a large share of the play. Lausanne, meanwhile, played consistently and with discipline throughout the 90 minutes.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Lugano 2:0 (2:0)

SR Tschudi. - Goals: 27. Diabaté (Giger) 1:0. 38. Poaty 2:0.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Giger, Mouanga, Dussenne, Poaty (91. Fofana); Koindredi (75. Sow), Roche, Custodio; Okou (75. Baldé), Sène (66. Oviedo), Diabaté (91. de la Fuente).

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti (29. Brault-Guillard), Mai, Papadopoulos, Martim Marques; Doumbia (65. Macek), Grgic (75. Bottani), Bislimi; Steffen, Koutsias (75. Vladi), Cimignani (65. Daniel Dos Santos).

Remarks: Cautions: 87 Bottani, 93 Martim Marques.