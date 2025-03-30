Bledian Krasniqi is delighted with the 2:0 victory in the Zurich derby Keystone

FC Zurich take another step towards the championship round with a 2-1 win over GC in the Zurich derby and keep pace with the best.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 289th clash between Zurich's best football clubs, the superior FC Zurich were still a little shaky. Partly because Ricardo Moniz's team were unable to score a third goal, GC got back into the game with a 2-1 draw through Adama Bojang in the 82nd minute. The Grasshoppers even came close to equalizing after that.

A point would have been a good reward for GC in view of the very late offensive sign of life. FC Zurich were much more active for most of the game and failed to beat GC keeper Justin Hammel several times before Jean-Philippe Gbamin scored his first goal for FCZ seconds before the break - after a small mistake by Hammel, who had been impeccable until then. The goalkeeper was powerless to prevent the second goal. Bledian Krasniqi scored with a precise header in the 69th minute.

Zurich can continue to dream of the championship title; with a four-point lead over seventh-placed Lausanne-Sport, their place in the championship round is more secure than ever. GC, on the other hand, like Winterthur and Yverdon, have already been confirmed as participants in the relegation round.

Telegram:

Grasshoppers - Zurich 1:2 (0:1)

21'497 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 45. Gbamin 0:1. 68. Krasniqi (Chouiar) 0:2. 82. Bojang (Morandi) 1:2.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Schmitz, Seko, Ndenge, Persson; Choinière (78. Kittel), Abrashi (63. Lasme; 78. Meyer); Abels (63. Verón Lupi), Morandi, Irankunda (63. Muci); Bojang.

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Gómez, Ligue, Mendy (46. Volken); Gbamin, Krasniqi (89. Di Giusto); Ballet (61. Markelo), Rodrigo Conceição (61. Tsawa), Chouiar (89. Nvendo); Zuber.

Remarks: Cautions: 32nd Mendy, 51st Choinière, 70th Verón Lupi, 84th Krasniqi.