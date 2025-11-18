The Swiss celebrate their definitive qualification for the World Cup in Pristina Keystone

Switzerland qualify for the 2026 World Cup as group winners, ending their away match against Kosovo with a 1-1 draw.

In nasty conditions, both teams acted for a long time as if they had agreed before the game that they would not hurt each other too much at the end. In the end, Kosovo would have needed an unparalleled effort, a victory with a six-goal difference, to knock Switzerland out of first place in the group. An undertaking that coach Franco Foda had already described as "impossible" beforehand.

Kosovo are satisfied with reaching the play-offs. This was expressed not least in a firework display lasting several minutes, which the fans set off from the start of the Kosovan anthem until long after the game had begun. With a beautiful choreography, they thanked their "Dardanen" for the fact that Sweden and Slovenia were clearly left behind and that they can continue to dream of participating in the finals for the first time.

While there was hissing and banging all around, the Swiss took control of the game for the time being. Djibril Sow and Johan Manzambi, who played his first competitive match from the start, replaced Fabian Rieder and Dan Ndoye and were supposed to provide fresh impetus in attack. However, this was only partially successful at first. Both found it difficult to play to their strengths on a pitch soaked by the incessant rain.

Vargas scores to take the lead

After a chance from Michel Aebischer right at the start, the visitors hardly looked like scoring until the break. However, the Kosovars also lacked the means to put the favorites under serious pressure. And so it quickly became clear that Switzerland no longer had to fear for their World Cup ticket in the Kosovan capital.

With this clarity on both sides, a somewhat more entertaining game developed in the second half. And again it was the Swiss who got off to the better start: In the 47th minute, Sow found the opening in the defense and launched Ruben Vargas, who slotted in to give Switzerland the lead. It was the 27-year-old's first goal in qualifying after three assists. And Manzambi almost made it 2:0 a few minutes later. After the Geneva player had made a strong run, he failed to beat the goalkeeper with his finish.

However, the Swiss then pulled back again, which was punished in the 74th minute. Florent Muslija scored with a beautiful flick to equalize. The home team then came closer to scoring the winner, but no further goals were scored. Just like two years ago in the European Championship qualifiers (2:2), the game ended in a draw in the Kosovan capital.

A year without defeat

Switzerland finished the qualifiers in commanding style and can look back on an exceptional calendar year. Seven wins, three draws and a goal difference of 26:6 resulted from the ten games. The last time Switzerland had a year without a single defeat was in 1945, when they played just four games.

The next important date for the national team is Friday, December 5. The groups for the World Cup finals will be drawn in Washington D.C. from 6.00 p.m. Swiss time. Switzerland, who will be drawn from pot 2, will then find out which three opponents they have in the preliminary round and where the matches will take place. In March, Yakin will have another opportunity to observe players in two test matches before preparations for the tournament begin at the end of May. The team can once again expect to do well in the tournament after their impressive qualification.

Telegram

Kosovo - Switzerland 1:1 (0:0)

Pristina. - SR Massa (ITA). - Goals: 47. Vargas 0:1. 74. Muslija 1:1.

Kosovo: Muric; Dellova, Amir Rrahmani (71. Ilir Krasniqi), Aliti; Vojvoda, Rexhbecaj, Hodza (63. Zabergja), Gallapeni; Muslija (86. Berisha); Muriqi (86. Albion Rrahmani), Asllani (63. Zhegrova).

Switzerland: Kobel; Widmer (75. Schmidt), Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka (75. Sohm); Manzambi, Sow (89. Fassnacht), Vargas (69. Rieder); Embolo (69. Zeqiri).

Remarks: Switzerland without Itten. Kosovo without Hajdari and Avdullahu (all unavailable). Caution: 10. Amir Rrahmani.