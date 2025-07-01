The world champions from Spain receive a frenetic welcome on their arrival in Lausanne Keystone

Switzerland is hosting the European Championships for the second time since 2008. Pia Sundhage's team would love to achieve what the men were denied 17 years ago.

It was supposed to be a roaring summer of football in 2008. The young Swiss men's national team had attracted attention two years earlier at the World Cup in Germany. Now came the European Championships in their own country. However, national coach Jakob "Köbi" Kuhn's team was unable to make the most of the home advantage and, after two defeats and one win, finished bottom of the group in the preliminary round behind Portugal, Turkey and the Czech Republic.

Despite the poor result, the games in Basel remain memorable. For example, the opening game with the drama surrounding captain Alex Frei, who was injured early on. Or the rainy battle in St. Jakob-Park, which was not crowned with success, when the Turks dealt the Swiss a knockout blow in stoppage time. But there was also the conciliatory conclusion with two goals from Hakan Yakin in the 2-0 win against Portugal, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals.

In the European spotlight

17 years later, Switzerland is once again hosting a European Championship final round. This time, it will not have to share the stage with a co-host, but will receive the full spotlight. From July 2 to 27, Europe will be looking to our country, where the European Women's Football Championship will be held for the 14th time.

England's successor will be determined in 31 matches. The English women won the European Championship title for the first time at their home tournament three years ago. The Dutch had previously achieved this in 2017. That would actually be a good omen for the Swiss, were it not for the fact that they were eliminated in the preliminary round at both of their previous European Championship appearances in 2017 and 2022. Added to this is their poor performance in the Nations League. At least coach Pia Sundhage's team celebrated a 4:1 victory over the Czech Republic in the last test before the opening game after eight games without a full win.

Anyone betting on Switzerland to win the title before the tournament will pocket a lot of money if they are successful. The hosts are ranked in mid-table by the bookmakers, behind Sweden, the Netherlands and Norway, but ahead of Iceland and Finland. Consequently, the bookmakers see Switzerland as a candidate for the knockout phase in their group. Something that is not far-fetched, but a little surprising after the latest results. After all, Switzerland were relegated from League A of the Nations League without a win and were particularly disappointing in their games against Norway and Iceland.

Parallels to 2008

The opening match against Norway on Wednesday at 21:00 in Basel is particularly important. A successful start to the home tournament would be hugely significant and could bring the euphoria that the men were unable to generate 17 years ago with their 1-0 defeat to the Czech Republic. Even before the final Nations League match against Norway (0:1), Pia Sundhage made no secret of the fact that she would prefer a European Championship victory against the Scandinavians to staying in the Nations League.

As in 2008, St. Jakob-Park will be the venue for the opening match. Unlike the men's final, which was held in Vienna, the final will also be played in Basel. A total of eight stadiums will be used - from Geneva to St. Gallen, from Sion to Basel. The Swiss women moved into their base camp at the Hotel Seepark in Thun on June 28. They will stay there for the entire European Championship.

It is quite possible that Spain will be celebrating the European Championship title, as they did for the men in 2008. The world champions have the best squad of all the participants in terms of quality and depth. The favorites also include defending champions England, record European champions Germany and France, who made an impressive impression in the Swiss group of the Nations League.

Spectator records, fan shirts and magazines

Désirée Grundbacher will be Switzerland's referee at the European Championship finals for the fourth time in a row and the seventh time overall. Grundbacher's predecessors were Nicole Petignat and Esther Staubli. For the 41-year-old Grundbacher, this is a first at a major tournament. Two Swiss assistants, Susanne Küng and Linda Schmid, have also been called up for the finals. Fedayi San will also act as video referee.

The organizers hope that the finals will give women's football visibility and draw attention to it. At least before the tournament, the euphoria in the country is great. New magazines have been launched, fan shirts produced and attendance records set in the Women's Super League. Over 570,000 of the total of 673,000 tickets have already been sold. The record of 575,000 spectators at a Women's European Championship, set at the last tournament in England, is therefore likely to be broken despite the significantly lower capacity.

"We have already achieved a great deal after being ridiculed at the beginning for our goal of a sold-out European Championship," said tournament director Doris Keller at a media conference in Basel 50 days before the start of the European Championship.

Calculated minus due to record prize money

Despite sold-out stadiums, UEFA is expecting a substantial loss. As Nadine Kessler, UEFA's Director of Women's Football, announced at a press conference in Nyon shortly before the start of the tournament, the association is expecting a net loss of 20 to 25 million euros.

This is mainly due to the higher prize money. This amounts to 41 million euros for the participating nations and players. Never before has anywhere near as much money been paid out. In 2022, the prize money amounted to 16 million euros, in 2017 it was half that amount.

The participating nations will each receive €1.8 million as entry fees. If a team wins all group matches and the knockout phase, including the final, they will receive prize money of 5.1 million euros.

"We are stepping up our game enormously because we know how important prize money is, what it does in terms of public perception, but also in terms of promoting development," said Kessler. "We're investing more, even if we don't make any money from the European Championships, because it's simply the right thing to do."