Lugano and Sion played out an evenly-matched duel Keystone

Lugano and Sion drew 1-1 in front of just 2857 spectators, a result that was fair enough.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Frenchman Yanis Cimignani put Lugano ahead in the 20th minute with a superb free kick from around 20 meters. Liam Chipperfield (63) equalized for Sion with a flick in the penalty area. In the 56th minute, Rilind Nivokazi missed the golden chance to make it 1-1 for the visitors with a missed penalty.

Sion had slightly more possession (53 percent), while Lugano managed more shots on goal (5:3). The Bianconeri, who scored for the ninth game in a row, had previously lost twice in a row to the Valais side. It was Sion's third draw in a row and their fourth winless game in a row.

Telegram:

Lugano - Sion 1:1 (1:0)

2857 spectators. - SR Turkes. - Goals: 29. Cimignani 1:0. 63. Chipperfield 1:1.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Mai, Papadopoulos, Martim Marques; Doumbia (75. Kendouci), Grgic; Cimignani (81. Steffen), Daniel Dos Santos (61. Cassano), Mahou (75. Koutsias); Behrens (81. Duville-Parsemain).

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman (88. Sow), Baltazar Costa; Rrudhani (72. Lukembila), Chipperfield (72. Berdayes), Chouaref (72. Kololli); Nivokazi (82. Bouchlarhem).

Remarks: 56. Nivokazi misses penalty. Cautions: 2nd May, 27th Kronig, 33rd Hajrizi, 95th Martim Marques.