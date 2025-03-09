Miroslav Stevanovic was involved in Geneva's victory with two goals Keystone

Servette continues its run. The Geneva team won 3:1 at FC Zurich for the fifth time in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In recent weeks, Servette have learned to win without being brilliant in terms of play. Gone are the days when Dereck Kutesa and Co. were always dying in beauty. This is another reason why Thomas Häberli's team is back at the top.

In Zurich, Servette managed to hold on to the lead that it had carved out quite easily in the first half. The visitors defended the Zurich team's final offensive with difficulty, but successfully, and made everything clear in the 95th minute with Alioune Ndoye's 3:1. The third goal was the result of a mistake by Benjamin Mendy, who had already blundered badly in the Cup.

In the first 45 minutes, two strong attacks were enough for Servette to take a 2-0 lead. Miroslav Stevanovic, who has now scored nine goals this season, scored in the 8th minute after a pass from Timothé Cognat and provided the assist for Enzo Crivelli's goal shortly before the break. After that, there was not much to see offensively from Häberli's squad. But they did not collapse either, as has happened elsewhere this season.

FC Zurich improved massively after the break. With three new players, it started the race to catch up, which almost succeeded within eight minutes. In the 50th minute, Damenius Reverson, one of the substitutes, scored the equalizer with a beautiful volley. And three minutes later, only the keen eye of the video referee prevented Rodrigo Conceição from equalizing. A Zurich player had touched the ball with his arm in the build-up.

Telegram:

Zurich - Servette 1:3 (0:2)

14'902 spectators. - SR San. - Goals: 8. Stevanovic (Cognat) 0:1. 43. Crivelli (Stevanovic) 0:2. 50. Reverson (Markelo) 1:2. 95. Ndoye 1:3.

Zurich: Brecher; Ballet (46. Rodrigo Conceição), Gómez, Ligue, Denoon (46. Mendy); Gbamin; Markelo (88. Mahmoud), Krasniqi (46. Reverson), Reichmuth, Chouiar; Zuber.

Servette: Mall; Tsunemoto, Adams, Rouiller, Mazikou; Cognat, Magnin; Keyan Varela (46. Nonge; 91. Severin), Stevanovic, Kutesa (62. Ouattara); Crivelli (69. Ndoye).

Remarks: Cautions: 76. Nonge.