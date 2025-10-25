Kastriot Imeri (left), scorer of the 1:0, was then often busy with defensive work, here against Nias Hefti Keystone

FC Thun notched up their fifth win in their sixth away game of the season. An early goal from Kastriot Imeri secured a 1-0 win in Sion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 12th minute, Kastriot Imeri, on loan from YB, scored with a direct free kick that Sion keeper Anthony Racioppi could not stop. The promoted side successfully defended this lead, albeit with increasing difficulty as the second half progressed. The Valais team deserved to equalize thanks to their efforts and the number of attacks.

None of the second-half actions, some of which were well played, brought Sion the goal that would have been a redemption. FC Sion have now gone 370 minutes without scoring at home, with their last goal coming on August 3 in a 4-0 defeat of Lugano.

Thun are rock solid and know exactly what to do tactically. After taking the lead, Mauro Lustrinelli's team were closer to 2-0 for a long time than Sion were to an equalizer. Michael Heule came closest to scoring Thun's second goal when he saw his long-range shot deflected onto the crossbar by Racioppi shortly after the break.

Thun's next test comes on Tuesday at home to Winterthur, while Sion have their next opportunity to end their goal drought at the Tourbillon against FC St. Gallen on the same day.

Telegram:

Sion - Thun 0:1 (0:1)

9650 spectators. - SR Fähndrich. - Goal: 12. Imeri 0:1.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman, Sow (80. Baltazar Costa); Chouaref (80. Boteli), Rrudhani (68. Berdayes), Lukembila (59. Chipperfield); Nivokazi.

Thun: Steffen; Dähler, Bamert, Bürki, Heule; Käit (46. Rupp), Bertone; Matoshi (85. Montolio), Imeri (46. Meichtry); Ibayi (70. Rastoder), Labeau (76. Reichmuth).

Remarks: Cautions: 44 Ibayi, 64 Labeau, 86 Meichtry, 95 Reichmuth.