Horrible record: FC Basel have picked up just three points from their last 19 visits to the Wankdorf

Young Boys and Basel meet in the 12th Super League round. While the Bernese hope for a turnaround after the return of Gerardo Seoane, Basel want to beat the Wankdorf curse.

Championship coach Gerardo Seoane has been back in Bern since Friday. After spells in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach, the 47-year-old from Lucerne replaces Giorgio Contini as coach of Young Boys. With the champions from Basel, Seoane has a challenging task ahead of him on Sunday - although a look at the statistics suggests otherwise.

Young Boys have won 16 of their last 19 home games against Basel, and the visitors have failed to win seven times in a row at the Wankdorf. Basel's last win at YB dates back to May 2016, when goals from Matias Delgado and Jean-Paul Boëtius twice secured a 3-2 victory. Players such as Yvon Mvogo, Steve von Bergen and Guillaume Hoarau were on the pitch for the home team, while Renato Steffen, Davide Calla and Cédric Itten played for the other side, coached by Adi Hütter and Urs Fischer. A lot has changed in terms of personnel since then. Only Basel's tally has remained the same: three points back then, three points from all 19 games since then.

In order to finally take something worthwhile home from the Wankdorf, Ludovic Magnin's team will have to be more ruthless on Sunday than they were during the week when they missed a series of great chances in the 2-0 classic against Zurich. On the other hand, Seoane is confronted with defensive problems. The Bernese have conceded the second most goals. After Tanguy Zoukrou and Saidy Janko were sent off, the new coach is also missing two defenders through suspension. Basel's prospects of ending their nine-year drought in the Wankdorf have also been worse.