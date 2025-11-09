  1. Residential Customers
Super League A matchday for Thun, Basel and St. Gallen lose

SDA

9.11.2025 - 18:34

Not a good day for Xherdan Shaqiri and FC Basel
Keystone

FC Thun continues to pull away at the top of the Super League table. Neither FC St. Gallen nor FC Basel can win in the 13th round.

Keystone-SDA

09.11.2025, 18:34

09.11.2025, 18:35

St. Gallen conceded their second defeat in a row with a 4-1 defeat against Young Boys. The Bernese side were more determined and consistent than the eastern Swiss side and thus deserved their success. Christian Fassnacht, Alan Virginius, Chris Bedia and Darian Males scored for YB. League top scorer Alessandro Vogt scored for the hosts to make it 1:1 at the interval.

Basel went goalless at home to Lugano for the second time in a row in the championship. The last time this happened to them was over a year ago. Kevin Behrens scored for the Luganesi after just over an hour. Xherdan Shaqiri was denied by Ticino keeper Amir Saipi from the penalty spot in the first half.

In the duel between Lausanne and Sion, the Valais side failed to catch up with St. Gallen on points. Sion only drew 2-2 after taking a two-goal lead. All the goals were scored in the first 33 minutes.

FC Thun, who are nine points clear at the top of the table, celebrated their sixth win in a row at Servette on Saturday. At the bottom of the table, Grasshoppers gained some breathing space with a 1-0 win at bottom club Winterthur, while FC Zurich ended their negative streak with a 3-2 win over Luzern thanks to a final spurt.

Results and table:

Saturday: Winterthur - Grasshoppers 0:1 (0:0). Zurich - Lucerne 3:2 (0:2). Servette - Thun 0:1 (0:0). - Sunday: Basel - Lugano 0:1 (0:0). Lausanne-Sport - Sion 2:2 (2:2). St. Gallen - Young Boys 1:4 (1:2).

1. Thun 13/31 (26:14). 2. Basel 13/22 (22:16). 3. Young Boys 13/22 (25:23). 4. St. Gallen 12/21 (26:17). 5. Lugano 12/19 (17:17). 6. Sion 13/19 (20:17). 7. Lucerne 13/17 (26:22). 8. Lausanne-Sport 13/16 (25:21). 9. Zurich 13/16 (19:25). 10. Servette 13/14 (20:25). 11. Grasshoppers 13/13 (18:27). 12. Winterthur 13/6 (16:36).

