Keystone-SDA's overview of current events in the Swiss Women's Super League and a look at the performances of the Nati players in the foreign leagues.

Women's Super League

THE GAME OF THE WEEK. The players in the Super League have had an English week over the past seven days. Grasshoppers' 8:2 victory away against FC Luzern was particularly striking. Last season's championship runners-up thus impressively demonstrated that they want to play at the top again. Rapperswil-Jona also caused another stir with a goalless draw against leaders Servette. After the 2:0 win against Basel, this is the second surprise for the St. Gallen team in the still young season.

GOAL OF THE ROUND. Donika Deda has played in all six championship matches so far, three times from the start and three times as a substitute. On Saturday, when she played with the women of FC Aarau against FCZ in the Heerenschürli, she had a wild card role. Although her team was narrowly defeated 2:3, Deda, who scored from around 40 meters to make the final score, nevertheless proved her qualities.

RANKING SITUATION. Because Servette and GC won one game and drew once, nothing changes at the top of the table. Geneva lead the way with 16 points and remain three points ahead of GC and Basel. The situation at the bottom of the table also remains unchanged. Aarau occupy penultimate place with one point, while Thun, who have no points, remain bottom.

THE NEXT ROUND. The play-off final between YB and GC will be replayed in Bern on Friday. On Saturday, leaders Servette welcome bottom-placed Thun. Aarau will also be looking for their first win of the season against Rapperswil-Jona at home in Schachen.

Swiss women in foreign leagues

ENGLAND. Leila Wandeler made her starting eleven debut for West Ham in the English Cup last Wednesday. The 19-year-old Swiss European Championship surprise put in a strong performance. After 65 minutes, she "tunneled" her opponent and flicked the ball into the top right-hand corner from outside the penalty area for a 3-1 lead. Shortly before the end, she provided the assist for the 5:1 final score.

GERMANY. After the Bundesliga matches had already taken place during the week, the first cup round was on the program in Germany last weekend. Smilla Vallotto got to play from the start for her new club for the first time in Wolfsburg's 11-0 win over ATS Buntentor. Aurélie Csillag also played her part in the 4-0 win with her first goal for SC Freiburg against Hannover 96.

ITALY. Juventus Turin and AS Roma faced each other in the final of the Serie A Women's Cup in Italy at the weekend. Three Swiss players, Viola Calligaris, Lia Wälti and Alayah Pilgrim, were also involved in the match. While neither Calligaris nor Wälti played for Juventus, Pilgrim was on the pitch for around 80 minutes. Juventus won the game 3:2.

NETHERLANDS. Riola Xhemaili was once again among the goalscorers in the Netherlands. On Sunday, she scored in the 25th minute to make it 2-0 for PSV Vrouwen. After three matchdays, they have three wins. Xhemaili is currently one of the league's top scorers with four goals.

The number of the week

Ten goals were scored in the match between Grasshoppers and Luzern. The last time ten goals were scored in a match in the regular season was on April 22, 2023. It was also the GC women who came away with the clear victory - beating YB 8:2 in the last match before the start of the playoffs. Since then, there has only been one match with more goals. That was at the beginning of March 2024, when Lucerne won 7:4 against Rapperswil-Jona.