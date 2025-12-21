Lucerne striker Lars Villiger scored twice in stoppage time Keystone

FC Luzern ended their losing streak in the last game before Christmas with a resounding victory. The Central Swiss team won 4:0 in Lausanne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A well-rehearsed corner variation led to Lucerne's landmark goal after an hour. Matteo Di Giusto's low corner kick was headed through by Taisei Abe for Kevin Spadanuda. The latter scored his fourth goal of the season from the edge of the box. In the final minutes, Lucerne turned their narrow lead into a resounding victory with goals from joker Lucas Ferreira (89') and double goalscorer Lars Villiger (91' and 93'). After the break, the visitors had the finishing luck that had eluded them with two shots at the post in the first half.

Lucerne, who had everything under control in front of their own goal, ended a whole series of negative results against harmless Lausanne-Sport: four defeats in a row, eight weeks without a win and almost three months without an away success. The Lucerne side had previously only conceded twice this season.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Lucerne 0:4 (0:0)

SR Tschudi. - Goals: 61st Spadanuda (Di Giusto) 0:1. 89th Lucas Ferreira (Spadanuda) 0:2. 91st Villiger (Owusu) 0:3. 93rd Villiger (Ottiger) 0:4.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Abdallah (26. Okoh), Mouanga, Sow, Poaty (72. Lachhab); Roche; Sigua, Mollet (72. Custodio), Butler-Oyedeji (57. Fofana); Bair, Kana Biyik (57. Ajdini).

Luzern: Loretz; Ottiger, Freimann, Bajrami, Fernandes; Abe; Owusu, Di Giusto (79. Lucas Ferreira), Spadanuda; von Moos (68. Grbic), Villiger.

Remarks: Cautions: 55th Abe, 78th Fernandes, 96th Villiger.