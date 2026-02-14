Christian Fassnacht scores in the duel against Winterthur captain Remo Arnold in the Wankdorf to make it 3-0 Keystone

Young Boys take a step in the right direction. They win 6:1 at home against bottom team Winterthur.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the experiences of recent weeks and months, it would be premature to talk of a new start or even the beginning of a race to catch up. YB's signs of life have often been followed by disillusionment this season. After the 3:0 against FC Zurich at the beginning of the month, there were disappointing performances at Grasshoppers (1:1) and FC St. Gallen (1:2).

The Young Boys had an easy game against Winterthur. The league's weakest defense was increasingly uncertain after the 0:1, which was scored by the league's top scorer Christian Fassnacht in the 39th minute. Alan Virginius (55') and Fassnacht again (57') with his 15th goal of the season quickly increased the lead to 3:0, with newly signed Yan Valery providing the assist for both goals.

Roman Buess' follow-up goal after an hour only briefly restored some hope to the Winterthur side. Six minutes later, Chris Bedia, Fassnacht's top scorer with 13 goals, made it 4:1. In the closing stages, YB secured their highest win of the season through Darian Males and Alvyn Sanches.

YB continue their campaign next weekend with an away match against FC Sion. In Valais, Gerardo Seoane's team could win a second Super League game in a row for the first time since November.

Telegram:

Young Boys - Winterthur 6:1 (1:0)

23'160 spectators. - SR von Mandach. - Goals: 39. Fassnacht (Bedia) 1:0. 53. Virginius (Valery) 2:0. 55. Fassnacht (Valery) 3:0. 59. Buess (Hunziker) 3:1. 65. Bedia (Virginius) 4:1. 82. Males (Sanches) 5:1. 85. Sanches (Lauper) 6:1.

Young Boys: Keller; Valery, Wüthrich, Benito, Bukinac (80. Mambwa); Gigovic (68. Males), Fernandes (46. Lauper); Fassnacht (80. Monteiro), Sanches, Virginius (68. Pech); Bedia.

Winterthur: Kapino; Sidler, Citherlet, Arnold, Kryeziu (61. Mühl), Smith (72. Maluvunu); Maksutaj, Jankewitz (82. Schneider), Golliard (61. Camara); Buess, Hunziker (72. Okafor).

Remarks: Cautions: 6th Buess, 29th Gigovic, 64th Citherlet.