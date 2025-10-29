A second win in a row for Servette: something the Geneva side had not yet achieved this season Keystone

Servette win a second game in a row for the first time this season. Geneva followed up their home win against Lugano with a 3:1 victory in the Léman derby against Lausanne-Sport.

The victory was not a must-win. In the choppy game, the Servettien were above all the slightly luckier team. This was evident in the goals. The 1:0 shortly after the break was scored by Florian Ayé, who has now scored five goals this season, after the ball flew through the Lausanne penalty area in pinball style. Morgan Poaty's own goal made it 2-1 at the start of the final quarter of an hour after a free-kick combination. The final goal was scored by Samuel Mraz in stoppage time after Lausanne lost possession in a dangerous area.

Lausanne produced more in terms of play, but were not compelling enough. Beyatt Lekoueiry scored the hosts' only goal just eight minutes after going 1-0 down, after which Peter Zeidler's team failed to keep up the pressure and allowed themselves to be taken by surprise by Servette. Only after conceding the second goal did the tricky striker Gaoussou Diakité and Co. pick up speed again.

After the impressive 5:0 and 5:1 home victories against Young Boys and Basel respectively, there was yet another setback. Lausanne's last defeat came in mid-September.

Telegram and table:

Lausanne-Sport - Servette 1:3 (0:0)

7051 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 49. Ayé 0:1. 57. Lekoueiry 1:1. 76. Poaty (own goal) 1:2. 94. Mráz (Stevanovic) 1:3.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Mouanga, Sow (65. Okoh), Poaty (87. Fofana); Roche; Custodio (78. Kana Biyik), Lekoueiry (78. Butler-Oyedeji), Beloko (65. Mollet); Bair, Diakite.

Servette: Mall; Srdanovic (42. Morandi), Rouiller, Bronn, Mazikou; Douline; Stevanovic, Cognat (92. Baron), Fomba, Njoh; Ayé (83. Mráz).

Remarks: Cautions: 41 Sow, 45 Beloko, 54 Mazikou, 59 Fomba, 84 Morandi.

1. Thun 11/25 (23:13). 2. St. Gallen 11/21 (25:13). 3. Basel 11/21 (22:15). 4. Sion 11/18 (17:13). 5. Young Boys 10/17 (18:19). 6. Lucerne 10/14 (18:17). 7. Servette 11/14 (18:20). 8. Lugano 10/13 (14:17). 9. Zurich 11/13 (15:21). 10. Lausanne-Sport 11/12 (21:18). 11. Grasshoppers 10/9 (14:18). 12. Winterthur 11/3 (12:33).