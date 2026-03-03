The key moment in Winterthur: referee Sandro Schärer sends Mirlind Kryeziu off with a red card Keystone

Winterthur miss out on an escape in the 28th round of the Super League against Servette. A sending-off for Mirlind Kryeziu helped the Geneva side to a 1-1 draw at the Schützenwiese.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Roman Buess put Winterthur ahead in the 54th minute with an unstoppable shot from 17 meters after a misunderstanding between Geneva central defenders Steve Rouiller and Yoan Severin. 25 minutes later, Florian Ayé, who had just come off the bench, equalized for the visitors. Andrin Hunziker's supposed winner in the 91st minute was clearly offside.

Winterthur had the largely harmless Servettiens under control for a good hour. Then Mirlind Kryeziu was sent off with a red card for a rough foul that was poorly captured by the cameras and Winterthur ultimately had to settle for a point after five previous defeats.

Against an opponent who had only lost one of their previous eight games, but had only won one of their last 13 and had drawn four in a row before their visit to Winterthur, the relegated bottom team would have deserved the much-needed success without the sending-off. It was not only the visitors who found it difficult to create a flowing attacking game on the bumpy surface of the Schützenwiese. Winterthur, who had recently lost five games in a row and were back with captain Remo Arnold, who was rested for the 2-1 defeat in St. Gallen, did not lack commitment in the first half.

The only problem was that they lacked the ease of play and the great goal threat. A promising quick attack by Nishan Burkart was thwarted by a bump in the turf (38') and a shot by Silvan Sidler after a fine individual move was blocked (44').

The gap to Grasshoppers, who face Basel on Thursday, was reduced to nine points, not seven, as a result of the points split. Servette, for their part, are still closer to the relegation battle in tenth place than the top six. GC could move to within three points on Thursday, with sixth-placed Basel more than ten points further ahead.

Telegram and standings:

Winterthur - Servette 1:1 (0:0)

6700 spectators. - SR Schärer. - Goals: 54 Buess (Hunziker) 1:0. 79 Ayé (Kadile) 1:1.

Winterthur: Kapino; Kryeziu, Arnold, Mühl; Zuffi; Sidler (66. Ulrich), Kasami (90. Cueni), Schneider (79. Jankewitz), Burkart (66. Smith); Hunziker, Golliard (46. Buess).

Servette: Mall; Burch (75. Ayé), Rouiller, Severin (59. Ishuayed); Houboulang Mendes (59. Allix), Ondoua, Mazikou, Njoh (64. Fomba); Stevanovic, Guillemenot (59. Mráz), Kadile.

Remarks: 63rd red card against Kryeziu (rough foul). Cautions: 17th Kasami (suspended for next match), 18th Ondoua, 50th Buess, 66th Sidler (suspended for next match), 86th Mazikou, 88th Fomba.

Ranking: 1. Thun 27/64 (62:29). 2. St. Gallen 27/50 (53:33). 3. Lugano 27/46 (43:32). 4. Basel 27/43 (41:35). 5. Sion 27/41 (39:30). 6. Young Boys 27/39 (55:52). 7. Lucerne 27/33 (53:51). 8. Zurich 27/31 (39:53). 9. Lausanne-Sport 27/30 (40:44). 10. Servette 28/30 (45:52). 11. Grasshoppers 27/24 (35:47). 12. Winterthur 28/15 (31:78).