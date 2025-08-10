  1. Residential Customers
Servette - GC 1:1 A small step for Servette and GC

10.8.2025 - 19:24

Servette and Grasshoppers pick up their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw in Geneva.

For Servette, it was two points lost rather than one gained. The runners-up from the previous season had enough scoring chances to secure victory. However, all they got was the 1:1, which Frenchman Lamine Fomba scored in the 74th minute in conjunction with his compatriot Florian Ayé, who also came on as a substitute at the break. Ayé had missed an excellent opportunity to score Geneva's first goal a quarter of an hour earlier with a missed penalty.

GC keeper Justin Hammel, who saved the penalty, also made another crucial save in the closing stages when he saved Tiemoko Ouattara's powerful shot to preserve the draw. Saulo Decarli scored Zurich's goal to secure the points in the 33rd minute. It was the defensive veteran's first goal in over two years.

Telegram:

Servette - Grasshoppers 1:1 (0:1)

SR von Mandach. - Goals: 33rd Decarli (Plange) 0:1. 74th Fomba (Ayé) 1:1.

Servette: Mall; Srdanovic, Bronn, Severin, Njoh; Cognat, Ondoua (46. Fomba); Stevanovic, Jallow (87. Atangana), Keyan Varela (46. Ayé); Guillemenot (73. Ouattara).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Decarli, Paloschi; Arigoni (80. Creti), Hassane, Zvonarek, Stroscio (60. Verón Lupi); Plange, Muci (67. Diarrassouba), Jensen (60. Giandomenico).

Remarks: 56. Hammel saves penalty from Ayé. Cautions: 16 Stroscio, 32 Ondoua, 96 Ouattara.

