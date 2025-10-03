  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Aarau beaten for the first time in the 9th round

SDA

3.10.2025 - 22:30

FC Aarau defeated for the first time this season: Coach Brunello Iacopetta
Keystone

After a start for the history books with eight wins in a row, FC Aarau lose for the first time in the 9th round of the Challenge League - 2:1 against Yverdon.

Keystone-SDA

03.10.2025, 22:30

03.10.2025, 22:33

It took the relegated Super League side to beat Aarau for the first time this season (including the Cup). In the top-of-the-table clash, Elias Pasche scored the opening goal in the 38th minute, which the Aargau side chased in vain.

Shortly before the end of normal time, Noha Lemina increased the lead to 2:0 - a goal that was necessary, as top scorer Valon Fazliu reduced the deficit once again in stoppage time. But that was as good as it got for Aarau. However, the lead over Yverdon is still five points.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy won the chasing duel in Neuchâtel at Xamax 2-0 thanks to a goal just before the break and one in stoppage time. Wil remain stuck in the basement of the table after a 2-1 defeat - their sixth in nine games this season - in Nyon.

