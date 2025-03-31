Stade Lausanne Ouchy inflicts Thun's heaviest defeat of the season Keystone

Aarau may not win against Bellinzona, but they are still back at the top of the Challenge League table. Because Thun had a poor evening in Lausanne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Aarau regained top spot in the Challenge League at the start of the 28th round. The team from Aargau had to settle for a point against Bellinzona in a 1-1 draw, but as the previous leaders Thun lost 2-0 at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, FCA closed the gap on the Bernese Oberland side.

Serge Müller gave Aarau the lead with a penalty after just over half an hour, but Brunello Iacopetta's team had to concede an equalizer before the break. Rilind Nivokazi scored for the Ticino side, who are now three points clear of bottom-of-the-table Schaffhausen, who suffered a resounding 6-2 defeat against Xamax.

Thun could therefore have extended their lead at the top of the table. However, the Bernese Oberlanders were miles away from doing so on the Lausanne Pontaise. Roméo Beney, on loan from FC Basel, put the Vaud side ahead after a quarter of an hour. Warren Caddy and Nathan Garcia scored in the second half against a surprisingly harmless Thun, who had to leave the pitch as losers for the first time in five games. Dany Da Silva in the Lausanne goal had a restful evening and did not have to defuse a single dicey situation.

Brief telegrams

Neuchâtel Xamax FCS - Schaffhausen 6:2 (2:1). - 2127 spectators. - SR Jaussi. - Goals: 4. Ben Seghir 1:0. 20. Schläppi 1:1. 24. Ben Seghir 2:1. 49. Rossi 2:2. 55. Hautier 3:2. 68. Demhasaj 4:2. 87. Fatkic (penalty) 5:2. 94. Azemi 6:2.

Bellinzona - Aarau 1:1 (1:1). - 652 spectators. - SR Drmic. - Goals: 34. Müller (penalty) 0:1. 42. Nivokazi 1:1.

Etoile Carouge - Stade Nyonnais 2:1 (2:1). - SR Qovanaj. - Goals: 32nd B. Traore 1:0. 39th Caslei 2:0. 45th Sawadogo (penalty) 2:1.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Thun 3:0 (1:0). - 1324 spectators. - SR Sanli. - Goals: 17 Beney 1:0. 56 Caddy 2:0. 91 Garcia 3:0.