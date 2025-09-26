Goalkeeper Marvin Hübel has to reach behind him again after 400 minutes, but FC Aarau also win their tenth competitive match of the season Keystone

FC Aarau also wins its tenth competitive match of the season. Coach Brunello Iacopetta's team held on to win 3-1 at Etoile Carouge in the 8th round of the Challenge League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Elias Filet scored the match-winning goal in the 71st minute to make it 2-1, with Dorian Derbaci scoring the final goal in stoppage time. After Leon Frokaj had made it 1-0 early on (10th minute), Ricardo Alves equalized for the hosts at the start of the second half. It was the first goal in 440 minutes for Aarau goalkeeper Marvin Hübel.

With their eighth win, Aarau extended their record start in the Challenge League. The all-time record in Switzerland's second-highest division - eleven wins for Grasshoppers in 1950 - is still three wins away.

In the second game of the evening, Neuchâtel Xamax turned a 0:1 deficit into a 3:1 win at newly promoted Rapperswil-Jona during a 50-minute spell in which Shkelqim Demhasaj scored twice for the third-placed team.