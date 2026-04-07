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Challenge League Aarau lose ground in the promotion race

SDA

7.4.2026 - 21:05

Long faces in Aarau: Coach Brunello Iacopetta sees his team suffer a surprising home defeat
Long faces in Aarau: Coach Brunello Iacopetta sees his team suffer a surprising home defeat
Keystone

After five wins in a row, FC Aarau surprisingly lost 3-1 to Etoile Carouge and are in danger of losing ground in the battle for direct promotion.

Keystone-SDA

07.04.2026, 21:05

07.04.2026, 21:36

Aarau lost for the first time ever in the Challenge League against the suburban Geneva club. Daniel Afriyie equalized for the Aargau side just a quarter of an hour before the end, but Itaitinga scored two penalties in the 87th and 92nd minutes to give Carouge victory.

This gives Vaduz the chance to move three points clear of Aarau at the top with seven rounds to go. The Liechtenstein side's match against bottom-of-the-table Bellinzona did not start until 8.00 p.m. due to a breakdown on the Ticino side's bus.

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