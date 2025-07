Daniel Afriyie, here in a duel with former Sion player Joël Schmied, relaunches his career at FC Aarau Keystone

Daniel Afriyie is continuing his career at FC Aarau in the Challenge League.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian center forward, who was discarded by FC Zurich, has signed a two-year contract with the promotion hopefuls, with an option to extend.

Afriyie has played for FCZ since January 2023. He scored three goals in 50 games. In 2021, he led Ghana's U20s to victory in the Africa Cup final against Uganda, scoring twice. He has made nine appearances for his country's senior national team.