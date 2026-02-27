Valon Fazliu (left) puts FC Aarau on course with two goals against Rapperswil-Jona (archive image) Keystone

Thanks to a strong turnaround, Aarau close the gap on leaders Vaduz. The team from Aargau won their home game against Rapperswil-Jona 5-3 after trailing 2-0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Just twelve minutes had been played at the Brügglifeld when the hosts were already two goals behind. However, Aarau, who initially appeared inhibited, found an impressive response: Shkelqim Vladi, on loan from Lugano, equalized with a brace before Valon Fazliu turned the game around with his 12th and 13th goals of the season.

Aarau, who had been winless three times in a row recently, moved to within two points of Vaduz thanks to the home win. The Liechtenstein side will host Stade Nyonnais on Sunday.

Yverdon also remain in the hunt. The Vaud side won 4-0 at Bellinzona and are now nine and seven points behind Vaduz and Aarau respectively.

Telegrams and table

Bellinzona - Yverdon 0:4 (0:1). - 437 spectators. - SR Qovanaj. - Goals: 2. Golliard 0:1. 58. Pasche 0:2. 84. Kongsro 0:3. 89. Tasar 0:4. - Remarks: 19th yellow-red card against Sörensen (Bellinzona).

Aarau - Rapperswil 5:3 (1:2). - 4976 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 10. Kamberi 0:1. 12. Saliji 0:2. 31. Vladi 1:2. 54. Vladi 2:2. 56. Fazliu (penalty) 3:2. 71. Fazliu 4:2. 78. de Carvalho 4:3. 91. Afriyie 5:3.

Ranking: 1. Vaduz 23/55. 2. Aarau 24/53. 3. Yverdon 24/46. 4. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 23/35. 5. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 23/31. 6. Rapperswil-Jona 24/28. 7. Wil 23/24. 8. Stade Nyonnais 23/22. 9. Etoile Carouge 23/19. 10. Bellinzona 24/14.