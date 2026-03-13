Aarau, with Leon Frokaj, kept the upper hand against Vaduz, with Ayo Akinola, in the atmospheric Brügglifeld Keystone

Aarau move level with leaders Vaduz in the Challenge League. In the top match of the 26th round, FCA made up the three-point deficit to the Liechtenstein side with a 2-0 home win in a direct duel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 7,000 spectators at the Brügglifeld witnessed a lightning start from Aarau. Shkelqim Vladi made it 1-0 in the 9th minute after a fine counter-attack via Valon Fazliu and Elias Filet, and Filet doubled the lead two minutes later with his head from a Fazliu free kick. It was Vladi's seventh goal since his return to FC Aarau at the end of January and Filet's twelfth goal of the season.

FC Vaduz's response was disappointing. It was not until the 72nd minute that coach Marc Schneider's team registered their first shot on goal through defender Denis Slimani. At this point, the ever-dangerous hosts should have been leading by more. However, they did not have to worry about the three points despite the lack of a third goal.

Vaduz remain ahead of Aarau in the table thanks to their superior goal difference. Yverdon follow in 3rd place, twelve points behind. On Martin Andermatt's debut as interim coach, the Cup semi-finalists drew 0-0 at home to Wil.

Telegrams and table:

Bellinzona - Etoile Carouge 0:3 (0:0). - 472 spectators. - SR Berchier. - Goals: 62 Caslei 0:1. 77 Bouchlarhem 0:2. 87 Alves 0:3.

Aarau - Vaduz 2:0 (2:0). - 7186 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 9. Vladi 1:0. 11. Filet 2:0.

Yverdon - Wil 0:0 - 1178 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam.

1. Vaduz 26/59 (53:27). 2. Aarau 26/59 (53:33). 3. Yverdon 26/47 (49:32). 4. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 25/38 (43:33). 5. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 25/33 (33:34). 6. Rapperswil-Jona 25/29 (29:39). 7. Wil 26/27 (23:38). 8. Etoile Carouge 26/25 (28:39). 9. Stade Nyonnais 25/23 (24:32). 10. Bellinzona 26/15 (23:51).