Serge Müller (in the foreground) scored the 1:0 for FC Aarau Keystone

FC Aarau notched up their tenth win in the 11th round of the Challenge League. After a 2-0 win at home to Wil, the leaders are seven points ahead of their closest rivals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Defender Serge Müller gave Aarau a 1-0 lead with a header shortly before the end of the first quarter of an hour. The second goal was scored by 19-year-old Swiss U21 international Dorian Derbaci in the 72nd minute. It was FC Wil's eighth defeat of the season.

Yverdon, who had previously won three times, had to settle for a 2-2 draw in the Vaud duel in Nyon and could be overtaken by Vaduz on Sunday as Aarau's first rivals. In 4th place is Neuchâtel Xamax, who beat Rapperswil-Jona 2-1 at the Maladière. Both Neuchâtel goals were scored by the in-form Shkelqim Demhasaj. The 29-year-old striker has scored ten times in the last seven games.

Telegrams and table:

Neuchâtel Xamax FCS - Rapperswil 2:1 (2:1). - 2713 spectators. - SR Prskalo. - Goals: 4. Demhasaj 1:0. 37. Demhasaj 2:0. 43. Schmidt 2:1.

Stade Nyonnais - Yverdon 2:2 (1:1). - 607 spectators. - Ref Berchier. - Goals: 27. Alili 1:0. 33. Mauro Rodrigues 1:1. 76. Le Pogam 1:2. 82. Diomande 2:2.

Aarau - Wil 2:0 (1:0). - 4834 spectators. - SR Qovanaj. - Goals: 14. Müller 1:0. 71. Derbaci 2:0.

1. Aarau 11/30 (24:9). 2. Yverdon 11/23 (22:10). 3. Vaduz 10/21 (21:8). 4. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 11/20 (20:14). 5. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 10/15 (15:14). 6. Stade Nyonnais 11/12 (15:18). 7. Rapperswil-Jona 11/10 (11:17). 8. Etoile Carouge 10/8 (9:14). 9. Wil 11/5 (7:22). 10. Bellinzona 10/4 (5:23).