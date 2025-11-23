  1. Residential Customers
Italy AC Milan win the Milan derby

23.11.2025 - 23:12

AC Milan wins against Inter Milan
AC Milan narrowly beat Inter Milan 1:0 in the Milan derby. Christian Pulisic was the decisive factor, scoring the only goal of the game in the 54th minute.

23.11.2025, 23:13

After a low shot from Alexis Saelemaekers from around 18 meters, which Yann Sommer saved but could only deflect back into the area, Pulisic was a little quicker than defender Manuel Akanji and scored his fifth goal for Milan this season.

Inter then had the chance to equalize with a penalty 15 minutes before the end of the game. This was awarded to coach Cristian Chivu's team following a foul by Strahinja Pavlovic on Marcus Thuram. However, goalkeeper Mike Maignan spotted the corner and saved Hakan Calhanoglu's shot.

A quarter of an hour later, Milan's victory was a fact. Ardon Jashari, who has not yet returned to action after breaking his fibula in August, watched his team's victory from the bench. Thanks to this victory, Milan are now in second place in Serie A with 25 points, while Inter have lost the lead in the table to AS Roma (27 points). A win would have kept Sommer and Akanji's club at the top of the table.

