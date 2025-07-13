France and England have the best chances of reaching the quarter-finals in Group D ahead of the final round Keystone

Everything is still wide open in Group D ahead of Sunday's final round, with France and England clearly favored. The two teams could even reach the quarter-finals with defeats.

Will the team managers have to pull out their calculators on Sunday evening? The example of the Netherlands shows the complicated starting position in this group: to progress safely, the Oranje need a win against France (in Basel) with a difference of three or more goals. A less convincing win would mean that England (in St. Gallen) would not win against Wales, while a draw of their own would mean that England would have to lose the island duel. The Netherlands will be group winners if they win by seven goals or more, or with any win if England do not beat Wales.

The special starting position is underlined by the fact that even Wales, with 0 points and a goal difference of 1:7, can still hope to reach the quarter-finals. However, this would require a footballing miracle in the form of a resounding victory against England with a difference of four or more goals, as well as help from France.

One thing is clear: one team from the ambitious trio of France, England and the Netherlands will have to go home early. The Dutch have the worst cards.