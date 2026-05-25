Therese Simonsson (right), in a duel with YB captain Laura Frey, scored two goals for Servette Chênois Keystone

Servette Chênois take a step towards the title in the first leg of the women's Super League play-off final. The Geneva side beat YB 2:1 away from home.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sweden's Therese Simonsson scored both Geneva goals in the Wankdorf. The first goal, which was scored in the 5th minute, was particularly annoying for the hosts. The league's top scorer curled a free kick from around 30 meters into the Bern penalty area. Neither the defense nor goalkeeper Amanda Brunholt got to the ball, so the planned cross was turned into a finish. Simonsson doubled the lead in the 69th minute after a well-worked counter-attack to make it 2:0.

The fact that the Bernese team will travel to Geneva on Friday with only a one-goal handicap was due to Simonsson, of all people, scoring twice with a handball in her own penalty area that a defender would not have committed. With the help of the VAR available in the final, the penalty was awarded and scored by Maja Jelcic with a precise low shot in the 90th minute.

The YB women, who have already lost the cup final against Servette Chênois this season, have an extremely difficult task ahead of them despite the late damage limitation. Coach Imke Wübbenhorst's team must achieve on Friday what no team has yet managed this season, namely to beat Servette Chênois in their own stadium. In fact, the qualification winners have only lost one match this season. Just before the play-offs, they lost 1-0 in Basel.

The defending champions will have to be a little more imaginative in four days' time than in their home game. In the Wankdorf, it was Servette Chênois in particular that posed a threat in front of goal for a long time. It was only in the final phase that the Bernese side put the visitors under pressure for long periods and had some good attacking moves.