Super League Afriyie leaves FCZ

SDA

3.7.2025 - 19:29

Ghanaian striker Daniel Afriyie leaves FC Zurich prematurely after two and a half years
Keystone

FC Zurich and striker Daniel Afriyie are going their separate ways. The contract with the nine-time international from Ghana, which is still valid for one year, will be terminated by mutual agreement.

Keystone-SDA

03.07.2025, 19:29

03.07.2025, 19:45

The 24-year-old Afriyie came to Zurich from his home country in January 2023. In two and a half seasons, he played 50 competitive matches for FCZ, scoring two goals.

FC Zurich also announced the signing of Ilan Sauter. After two years at AC Bellinzona, the 24-year-old central defender is returning to his training club with a contract valid until the summer of 2030.

