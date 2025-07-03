Ghanaian striker Daniel Afriyie leaves FC Zurich prematurely after two and a half years Keystone

FC Zurich and striker Daniel Afriyie are going their separate ways. The contract with the nine-time international from Ghana, which is still valid for one year, will be terminated by mutual agreement.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 24-year-old Afriyie came to Zurich from his home country in January 2023. In two and a half seasons, he played 50 competitive matches for FCZ, scoring two goals.

FC Zurich also announced the signing of Ilan Sauter. After two years at AC Bellinzona, the 24-year-old central defender is returning to his training club with a contract valid until the summer of 2030.