After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery The Young Boys were unable to redeem themselves for last weekend's cup defeat Image: Keystone Cheering Greeks and Bernese with hanging heads in the Wankdorf Image: Keystone Moroccan Anass Zaroury was the man of the match Image: Keystone Joël Monteiro missed a great chance to make it 2:3 in the first half Image: Keystone Darian Males also missed a good chance to score Bern's second goal Image: Keystone Edimilson Fernandes' facial expression after the 4:1 of the Greeks speaks volumes Image: Keystone For YB coach Giorgio Contini, it is a second low blow within a few days after the Cup defeat against Aarau Image: Keystone

Young Boys start the league phase of the Europa League with a heavy defeat. Partly due to three goals in the first 20 minutes, the Bernese lost 4-1 at home to Panathinaikos Athens.

The Young Boys wanted to do everything better than five days ago in the Cup defeat against Challenge League dominators Aarau. But the Bernese got off to a horror start to the league phase that could not be rectified. They conceded three goals in the space of less than 20 minutes. The subsequent improvement by Young Boys, so strong at home in the championship, went unrewarded. Saidy Janko's goal in the 25th minute was the hosts' only one, although there was no shortage of good scoring chances up to the break.

Panathinaikos Athens proved to be more efficient. The Greeks, who traveled to Switzerland with a new coach after a poor start to the season, exploited the weaknesses of the Bernese defense. Karol Swiderski punished the overly passive defense for the first time (10th). The strong Moroccan Anass Zaroury then struck twice. In the 13th minute, his volley from a corner kick was missed in the opposition penalty area, and in the 19th minute he profited from a mistake by YB keeper Marvin Keller to score from a follow-up shot. It was also Zaroury who put an end to Bern's last hopes of scoring by making it 4:1 (68').

To emphasize the positives from a Swiss perspective: YB found their game better after the early setback in front of a good 20,000 spectators in the Wankdorf and were dominant until the break after conceding three goals. With a little more finishing luck, Giorgio Contini's team would have scored twice before the break after Janko had made a goalkeeping error to make it 3-1. Joël Monteiro and Darian Males both missed the target from five meters. However, it is also true that Panathinaikos had the better scoring chances after the break than the Swiss representative.

YB continued an unpleasant run with their first home defeat since January. Since the start of the league phase in the last Champions League season, the Bernese have suffered nine successive defeats in the new format, with a goal difference of 4:28. The next opportunity for a first win in a league phase comes next week. YB will then face Steaua Bucharest away from home on Thursday. Before that, the derby against FC Thun in the Super League is scheduled for Sunday.

Telegram:

Young Boys - Panathinaikos 1:4 (1:3)

20'000 spectators. - SR De Burgos (ESP). - Goals: 10. Swiderski 0:1. 14. Zaroury 0:2. 19. Zaroury 0:3. 25. Janko 1:3. 68. Zaroury 1:4.

Young Boys: Keller; Janko (77. Andrews), Zoukrou, Benito, Hadjam; Males, Gigovic (67. Raveloson), Fernandes, Monteiro (67. Colley); Bedia (67. Cordova), Fassnacht (77. Pech).

Panathinaikos: Lafont; Kotsiras, Ingason, Touba, Mladenovic; Bakasetas (84. Taborda), Siopis, Sanches (77. Chirivella); Tetê (77. Calabria), Swiderski (67. Dessers), Zaroury (70. Kyriakopoulos).

Remarks: Cautions: 91st Cordova.