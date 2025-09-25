  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Europa League After a horror start, YB lose heavily in the Wankdorf

SDA

25.9.2025 - 23:03

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery
After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. The Young Boys were unable to redeem themselves for last weekend's cup defeat

The Young Boys were unable to redeem themselves for last weekend's cup defeat

Image: Keystone

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. Cheering Greeks and Bernese with hanging heads in the Wankdorf

Cheering Greeks and Bernese with hanging heads in the Wankdorf

Image: Keystone

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. Moroccan Anass Zaroury was the man of the match

Moroccan Anass Zaroury was the man of the match

Image: Keystone

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. Joël Monteiro missed a great chance to make it 2:3 in the first half

Joël Monteiro missed a great chance to make it 2:3 in the first half

Image: Keystone

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. Darian Males also missed a good chance to score Bern's second goal

Darian Males also missed a good chance to score Bern's second goal

Image: Keystone

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. Edimilson Fernandes' facial expression after the 4:1 of the Greeks speaks volumes

Edimilson Fernandes' facial expression after the 4:1 of the Greeks speaks volumes

Image: Keystone

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. For YB coach Giorgio Contini, it is a second low blow within a few days after the Cup defeat against Aarau

For YB coach Giorgio Contini, it is a second low blow within a few days after the Cup defeat against Aarau

Image: Keystone

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery
After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. The Young Boys were unable to redeem themselves for last weekend's cup defeat

The Young Boys were unable to redeem themselves for last weekend's cup defeat

Image: Keystone

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. Cheering Greeks and Bernese with hanging heads in the Wankdorf

Cheering Greeks and Bernese with hanging heads in the Wankdorf

Image: Keystone

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. Moroccan Anass Zaroury was the man of the match

Moroccan Anass Zaroury was the man of the match

Image: Keystone

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. Joël Monteiro missed a great chance to make it 2:3 in the first half

Joël Monteiro missed a great chance to make it 2:3 in the first half

Image: Keystone

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. Darian Males also missed a good chance to score Bern's second goal

Darian Males also missed a good chance to score Bern's second goal

Image: Keystone

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. Edimilson Fernandes' facial expression after the 4:1 of the Greeks speaks volumes

Edimilson Fernandes' facial expression after the 4:1 of the Greeks speaks volumes

Image: Keystone

After a horror start, YB loses clearly in the Wankdorf - Gallery. For YB coach Giorgio Contini, it is a second low blow within a few days after the Cup defeat against Aarau

For YB coach Giorgio Contini, it is a second low blow within a few days after the Cup defeat against Aarau

Image: Keystone

Young Boys start the league phase of the Europa League with a heavy defeat. Partly due to three goals in the first 20 minutes, the Bernese lost 4-1 at home to Panathinaikos Athens.

Keystone-SDA

25.09.2025, 23:03

25.09.2025, 23:14

The Young Boys wanted to do everything better than five days ago in the Cup defeat against Challenge League dominators Aarau. But the Bernese got off to a horror start to the league phase that could not be rectified. They conceded three goals in the space of less than 20 minutes. The subsequent improvement by Young Boys, so strong at home in the championship, went unrewarded. Saidy Janko's goal in the 25th minute was the hosts' only one, although there was no shortage of good scoring chances up to the break.

Panathinaikos Athens proved to be more efficient. The Greeks, who traveled to Switzerland with a new coach after a poor start to the season, exploited the weaknesses of the Bernese defense. Karol Swiderski punished the overly passive defense for the first time (10th). The strong Moroccan Anass Zaroury then struck twice. In the 13th minute, his volley from a corner kick was missed in the opposition penalty area, and in the 19th minute he profited from a mistake by YB keeper Marvin Keller to score from a follow-up shot. It was also Zaroury who put an end to Bern's last hopes of scoring by making it 4:1 (68').

To emphasize the positives from a Swiss perspective: YB found their game better after the early setback in front of a good 20,000 spectators in the Wankdorf and were dominant until the break after conceding three goals. With a little more finishing luck, Giorgio Contini's team would have scored twice before the break after Janko had made a goalkeeping error to make it 3-1. Joël Monteiro and Darian Males both missed the target from five meters. However, it is also true that Panathinaikos had the better scoring chances after the break than the Swiss representative.

YB continued an unpleasant run with their first home defeat since January. Since the start of the league phase in the last Champions League season, the Bernese have suffered nine successive defeats in the new format, with a goal difference of 4:28. The next opportunity for a first win in a league phase comes next week. YB will then face Steaua Bucharest away from home on Thursday. Before that, the derby against FC Thun in the Super League is scheduled for Sunday.

Telegram:

Young Boys - Panathinaikos 1:4 (1:3)

20'000 spectators. - SR De Burgos (ESP). - Goals: 10. Swiderski 0:1. 14. Zaroury 0:2. 19. Zaroury 0:3. 25. Janko 1:3. 68. Zaroury 1:4.

Young Boys: Keller; Janko (77. Andrews), Zoukrou, Benito, Hadjam; Males, Gigovic (67. Raveloson), Fernandes, Monteiro (67. Colley); Bedia (67. Cordova), Fassnacht (77. Pech).

Panathinaikos: Lafont; Kotsiras, Ingason, Touba, Mladenovic; Bakasetas (84. Taborda), Siopis, Sanches (77. Chirivella); Tetê (77. Calabria), Swiderski (67. Dessers), Zaroury (70. Kyriakopoulos).

Remarks: Cautions: 91st Cordova.

More from the department

Europa League. How Chris Bedia became a goal machine again at Young Boys

Europa LeagueHow Chris Bedia became a goal machine again at Young Boys

Freiburg - Basel 2:1. Basel rarely finds the courage in Freiburg

Freiburg - Basel 2:1Basel rarely finds the courage in Freiburg

Ballon d'Or. Ballon d'Or winner Dembélé shows great emotion

Ballon d'OrBallon d'Or winner Dembélé shows great emotion