Grasshopper Club Zürich is going through difficult times. In the Cup quarter-final against Sion, the team managed a spectacular victory. The team wants to take the momentum into the championship.

After the crazy victory, the song by Zurich musician Nöggi "Nume GC" resounds with the refrain "Nume GC! Nume GC! Nur GC günnt dä Match!" through the Letzigrund's loudspeakers. The same song that was banned from the stadium in the summer of 2024 at the behest of the American owners, with a statement explaining that the club was living too much in the past.

In fact, the Grasshoppers' successes date back some time. Their last title came in 2013, when they won the Cup. Now the Zurich club are back in the semi-finals of this competition for the first time since 2018 - they won 4:3 after extra time in the quarter-final against Sion after trailing 0:2 (72') and 2:3 (85').

Not even 4000 spectators saw the spectacle in the Letzigrund, which says a lot. However, after Jonathan Asp Jensen made it 2-1 (76'), the GC fans created an atmosphere as if the stadium was much fuller. Before kick-off, they demanded "Zaubered" on a banner, which the team did after the final goal.

Scheiblehner praises new signing Frey

GC coach Gerald Scheiblehner was also in the mood to make jokes at the media conference. "It's the first time I've survived beyond Christmas in the Cup here in Switzerland. That's a good sign." The early elimination in Austria was one of the reasons for his departure.

The 48-year-old gave special praise to new signing Michael Frey, who saved the team in extra time with the 3:3 in the third minute of stoppage time and was also very present in other ways. "He was our locomotive and everyone took their cue from him," said Scheiblehner. "You need players with experience to lead the way. He was hard to contain today, that was the difference to the games before."

The 31-year-old Frey joined GC last week from Queens Park Rangers. He is not considered an easy player. "I want madmen in my team because I'm mad myself," said Scheiblehner. If this madness goes in a positive direction, then he loves such players. "He has an incredible mentality."

Dreaming, but staying grounded

Captain Amir Abrashi is also happy about the signing of Frey, who is now receiving important support from the team management. "I'm really happy that he's here. He's a sensational transfer, a player who always gives his all. He's hugely important for our young team."

The 35-year-old Abrashi made his comeback in the 112th minute, having last played on October 4. Before that, he pushed the team with words. "After the 0:2 we were actually already dead, I can't have a better feeling at the moment," he said. "We saw what is possible with this team, which never gives up. We can now dream a little, but we still have to stay grounded and make sure we can take the momentum into the championship."

Frey added: "The cup is a different story and has nothing whatsoever to do with the championship." In the latter, every game is actually like a final - Grasshoppers are currently in second-last place in the table, six points ahead of bottom-placed Winterthur. "Of course we still need some stability, but we're on the right track," says Frey. "I see how the team works incredibly hard every day, in the gym, before training. We always spend a lot of time on the GC campus, and that will pay off over time." On Saturday, the Young Boys are the opponents at home. And perhaps there will soon be the next special occasion when "Nume GC" will be heard again.