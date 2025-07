Aitana Bonmati receives the award for "Best Player" of the European Championship - a small consolation for the Spaniard after losing the penalty shoot-out against England Keystone

Aitana Bonmati is named best player of the tournament at the Women's European Championship in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 27-year-old world footballer from FC Barcelona received the honorary award after losing the European Championship final against England on penalties.

Bonmati's Spanish teammate Esther Gonzalez was the top scorer with four goals. The UEFA award for the best young player was presented to England's 19-year-old joker Michelle Agyemang.