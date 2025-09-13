  1. Residential Customers
Italy Akanji loses on his debut for Inter Milan

SDA

13.9.2025 - 21:18

Manuel Akanji suffered a last-minute defeat in Turin
Manuel Akanji suffered a last-minute defeat in Turin
Keystone

Manuel Akanji starts with a defeat at Inter Milan. The Swiss central defender lost his first match in Serie A away to Juventus Turin 3-4.

Keystone-SDA

13.09.2025, 21:18

13.09.2025, 21:23

Akanji, like goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the Derby d'Italia, was in action for the entire match. Neither of them made much of an impression, with both Inter and Juventus focusing on their attacking players.

Hakan Calhanoglu equalized twice for Inter (at 1:1 and 2:2). The Champions League finalists then took the lead for the first time through Marcus Thuram at the start of the opening quarter of an hour. However, it lasted less than ten minutes. Marcus' brother Khéphren Thuram then equalized under the eyes of their father Marcus Thuram. The brilliant finish was provided by 19-year-old Montenegrin Vasilije Adzic with a shot from a good 25 meters that Sommer was unable to keep out decisively.

