  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Australian Open Alcaraz and Sabalenka reach the quarter-finals

SDA

25.1.2026 - 07:51

Aryna Sabalenka won her round of 16 match in two sets
Aryna Sabalenka won her round of 16 match in two sets
Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka easily advance to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. These are the facts of the eighth day of the tournament.

Keystone-SDA

25.01.2026, 07:51

25.01.2026, 08:46

Alcaraz still without losing a set

Carlos Alcaraz remained confident in the round of 16 of the Australian Open. The world number 1 beat the American Tommy Paul 7:6 (8:6), 6:4, 7:5, meaning that the 22-year-old is still without a set loss in Melbourne. Alcaraz, who has not yet won the Australian Open as his only Grand Slam tournament, prevailed in 2:44 hours.

Sabalenka remains sovereign

Aryna Sabalenka prevailed in her round of 16 match against the Canadian Victoria Mboko. The world number one won 6:1, 7:6 (7:1) and is now a quarter-finalist.

Sabalenka only struggled slightly against the 19-year-old Mboko towards the end of the first set - the Belarusian had to go into a tie-break and only managed to convert her fifth match point. Sabalenka will now face the American Iva Jovic in the quarter-finals. The 18-year-old won 6:0, 6:1 against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in her round of 16 match.

More from the department

Thun - Young Boys 4:1. Young Boys are also defeated in the Bern derby

Thun - Young Boys 4:1Young Boys are also defeated in the Bern derby

Alpine skiing. Meillard leads in Kitzbühel

Alpine skiingMeillard leads in Kitzbühel

Alpine skiing. Shiffrin distances herself from the competition

Alpine skiingShiffrin distances herself from the competition