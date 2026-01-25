Aryna Sabalenka won her round of 16 match in two sets Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka easily advance to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. These are the facts of the eighth day of the tournament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alcaraz still without losing a set

Carlos Alcaraz remained confident in the round of 16 of the Australian Open. The world number 1 beat the American Tommy Paul 7:6 (8:6), 6:4, 7:5, meaning that the 22-year-old is still without a set loss in Melbourne. Alcaraz, who has not yet won the Australian Open as his only Grand Slam tournament, prevailed in 2:44 hours.

Sabalenka remains sovereign

Aryna Sabalenka prevailed in her round of 16 match against the Canadian Victoria Mboko. The world number one won 6:1, 7:6 (7:1) and is now a quarter-finalist.

Sabalenka only struggled slightly against the 19-year-old Mboko towards the end of the first set - the Belarusian had to go into a tie-break and only managed to convert her fifth match point. Sabalenka will now face the American Iva Jovic in the quarter-finals. The 18-year-old won 6:0, 6:1 against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in her round of 16 match.