Carlos Alcaraz reaches the round of 16 at the Australian Open without being severely tested. These are the facts of the sixth day of the tournament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alcaraz only wobbles briefly

Carlos Alcaraz has made it through to the round of 16 with aplomb. The world number one, who could complete the career Grand Slam in Melbourne, won his third round match against Frenchman Corentin Moutet (ATP 37) 6:2, 6:4, 6:1. The Spaniard thus remained without losing a set in his third appearance in the Rod Laver Arena. In his 100th match at Grand Slam level, the six-time major winner only briefly lost his footing in the second set when he lost four games in a row out of nowhere after taking a comfortable 3-0 lead. Alcaraz's next opponent is Tommy Paul. At 6:1, 6:1, the world number 20 from the USA benefited from the withdrawal of Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina due to injury.

Medvedev with impressive comeback

Daniil Medvedev had much more to contend with on Friday. The former world number 1 defeated the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6:7 (5:7), 4:6, 7:5, 6:0 and 6:3. The Russian thus became the first player at this year's Australian Open to overturn a 0:2 set deficit. In the round of 16, the 2021 US Open winner, who has already reached the final in Melbourne three times, will face Learner Tien (ATP 29). A year ago, Medvedev was beaten by the 20-year-old American in five sets in the second round.

Sabalenka with difficulty

In the women's tournament, top favorite Aryna Sabalenka made it through the 3rd round with great difficulty. The world number one from Belarus had to fight for a long time against Russian-born Anastasia Potapova, who has been playing for Austria since the beginning of this year, before her 7:6 (7:4), 7:6 (9:7) victory was secured after more than two hours. The 2023 and 2024 Australian Open winner has now won 19 tiebreaks in a row at Grand Slam level. Sabalenka will face Victoria Mboko in the round of 16. The 19-year-old Canadian defeated Denmark's Clara Tauson in three sets.