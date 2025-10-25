Alessandro Vogt was unstoppable against the Grasshoppers Keystone

Thanks to Alessandro Vogt, FC St. Gallen secured an unchallenged home win against Grasshoppers. The U21 international scored the first two goals in the 5:0 win.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alessandro Vogt has been waiting for his next Super League goal since the end of August. It was clear early on in the game that the 20-year-old was keen to end this drought. He was yellow-carded in the first minute for his first tackle, which was a little too forceful. What followed was a reminder of what an exceptional goalscorer the St. Gallen discovery is.

His two goals were top class. In the 10th minute, he dribbled past GC defender Dorian Paloschi to make it 1-0, and five minutes later he finished off another ideal pass from captain Lukas Görtler with a perfect little lob. The home game was now perfectly on track. Jozo Stanic made it 3:0 before the end of the first half-hour. The question of the winner was answered early on.

It was only shortly before the break that the Grasshoppers had their first goal chance worth mentioning, when Oscar Clemente hit the crossbar. Any hopes of renewed vigor after the break were quickly dashed as 18-year-old Italian Matteo Mantini was yellow-carded twice in the first ten minutes after the break. Shkelqim Vladi and Carlo Boukhalfa increased the score to 5:0.

GC, who have only picked up two points away from home this season, continue their campaign on Thursday against Young Boys - at least at home, where things are going a little better for the Zurich side. St. Gallen already play at FC Sion on Tuesday.

Telegram:

St.Gallen - Grasshoppers 5:0 (3:0)

19'010 spectators. - SR von Mandach. - Goals: 10. Vogt (Görtler) 1:0. 15. Vogt (Görtler) 2:0. 29. Stanic 3:0. 72. Vladi (Boukhalfa) 4:0. 92. Boukhalfa (Efekele) 5:0.

St.Gallen: Zigi; May, Gaal, Stanic; Neziri; Witzig (73. Vandermersch), Görtler (60. Quintillà), Boukhalfa, Okoroji (78. Ouattara); Balde (60. Efekele), Vogt (60. Vladi).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Arigoni, Abels, Paloschi; Marques (76. Giandomenico), Zvonarek (65. Hassane), Mantini, Stroscio; Clemente (76. Diarrassouba), Muci (80. Verón Lupi), Jensen.

Comments: 54th yellow card against Mantini. Cautions: 1st Vogt, 12th Stanic, 35th Stroscio, 42nd Zvonarek, 49th Mantini.