The ball and the tournament win in his sights: Alexander Zverev Keystone

Alexander Zverev withstands the pressure of expectations and is the last remaining favorite to reach the round of 16 at the French Open.

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The 29-year-old won his third-round match against Frenchman Quentin Halys 6:4, 6:3, 5:7, 6:2 and has reached the round of 16 for the ninth time in a row. Zverev's victory was only confirmed after midnight following a match lasting 3:07 hours.

Zverev is now the hottest contender to triumph at Roland Garros this year, after Grand Slam record champion Novak Djokovic was also eliminated on Friday. The day before, world number one Jannik Sinner from Italy had bowed out in the second round after a physical collapse. Last year's winner Carlos Alcaraz from Spain is not even competing due to injury.

Of the top 5 in the world rankings, only Zverev is still represented, leaving the door wide open to his long-awaited first Grand Slam tournament victory. The Hamburg native will face Jesper De Jong in the round of 16. The Dutchman had actually already failed to qualify, but was given a starting place in the main draw as a lucky loser.