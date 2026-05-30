  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

French Open Alexander Zverev reaches round of 16 after night shift

SDA

30.5.2026 - 08:12

The ball and the tournament win in his sights: Alexander Zverev
The ball and the tournament win in his sights: Alexander Zverev
Keystone

Alexander Zverev withstands the pressure of expectations and is the last remaining favorite to reach the round of 16 at the French Open.

Keystone-SDA

30.05.2026, 08:12

30.05.2026, 08:44

The 29-year-old won his third-round match against Frenchman Quentin Halys 6:4, 6:3, 5:7, 6:2 and has reached the round of 16 for the ninth time in a row. Zverev's victory was only confirmed after midnight following a match lasting 3:07 hours.

Zverev is now the hottest contender to triumph at Roland Garros this year, after Grand Slam record champion Novak Djokovic was also eliminated on Friday. The day before, world number one Jannik Sinner from Italy had bowed out in the second round after a physical collapse. Last year's winner Carlos Alcaraz from Spain is not even competing due to injury.

Of the top 5 in the world rankings, only Zverev is still represented, leaving the door wide open to his long-awaited first Grand Slam tournament victory. The Hamburg native will face Jesper De Jong in the round of 16. The Dutchman had actually already failed to qualify, but was given a starting place in the main draw as a lucky loser.

More from the department

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026"I really hope that this will finally be Switzerland's year"

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026. Top duel Canada - Finland in the second semi-final

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026Top duel Canada - Finland in the second semi-final

Champions League. Champions League final with novelties, rarities and lots of money

Champions LeagueChampions League final with novelties, rarities and lots of money