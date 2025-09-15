After the European Championship, Alisha Lehmann moved from Juventus Turin to Como Keystone

Keystone-SDA's overview of current events in the Swiss Women's Super League and a look at the performances of the Nati players in the foreign leagues.

Women's Super League

MATCH OF THE WEEK. Anna Maria Therese Simonsson is the woman of the weekend. With three goals in the second half, the Servette player not only scored a hat-trick against YB, she also secured a clear victory for her team against the reigning champions. Young Boys, who are still winless in the current championship, are feeling the effects of the departures of Swiss internationals Iman Beney and Naomi Luyet as well as the cruciate ligament rupture suffered by leader Stephanie Waeber.

GOAL OF THE ROUND. Servette's Gloria Marinelli raced down the left flank towards the Bernese side's goal at lightning speed, passed to Simonsson, who was running parallel to her and took a shot just past the edge of the penalty area and slotted home with ease. The 27-year-old Swede's goal in the 87th minute marked the end of a game dominated by Servette.

RANKING SITUATION. Servette and GC are top of the table after three games with a maximum of nine points. They are followed by Basel, who won again after the dismissal of coach Kim Kulig. Behind them, things are very tight. Thun are the only team in the Super League still without points.

THE NEXT ROUND. YB face Aarau next weekend. Servette will be aiming for their fourth win against FCZ at the Heerenschürli, while FC Rapperswil-Jona and St. Gallen face off in a cantonal derby. Thun will also play Lucerne and GC will face Basel.

Swiss women in foreign leagues

ITALY. Alisha Lehmann moved from Juventus Turin to Como in the summer and shone in the Serie A Women's Cup this weekend. The player from Bern, who played for the Swiss national team at the European Championships, was on the pitch for the entire match against Inter and scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute. It was her first goal in a Como shirt.

ITALY II. Alayah Pilgrim was the second Swiss player to impress in Italy. The 22-year-old came on as a substitute after just over an hour at AS Roma and scored the final goal in the clash against Sassuolo Calcio to make it 3-0 (87').

ENGLAND. In his second game for Manchester City, Iman Beney started from the beginning for the first time. The 19-year-old played a good hour in the 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, having only come on for the final few minutes the previous week.

GERMANY. Many of the Swiss players who appeared in the Bundesliga this weekend had a matchday to forget. Eintracht Frankfurt with the trio of Géraldine Reuteler, Nadine Riesen and Noemi Ivelj lost 0:3 in Hoffenheim. RB Leipzig goalkeeper Elvira Herzog had to fish three Bayern Munich goals out of her net. But one player was able to celebrate on Friday evening. Nati striker Svenja Fölmli scored for SC Freiburg in the 70th minute to make it 1-0 against FC Köln. It was the only goal of the game.

The number of the week

3947 spectators made their way to the Spitalacker on Sunday afternoon to watch Young Boys' first home game. The almost 4000 fans should have been a small consolation in the 3-0 defeat.