Massimiliano Allegri returns as AC Milan coach Keystone

Massimiliano Allegri is returning to AC Milan after eleven years. The 57-year-old Italian succeeds Sergio Conceição as coach.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Allegri had been out of a job for a year. He previously coached Juventus Turin from 2014 to 2019 and from 2021 to 2024. He reached two Champions League finals with the Piedmont side and celebrated five league titles. However, he won his first with AC Milan in 2010.

Allegri's second appointment as head coach of the Rossoneri came one day after his predecessor Sergio Conceição left the club. The Portuguese had to vacate his post after less than six months. The team's run to the cup final (0:1 against Bologna) was not enough to erase their meagre 8th place in Serie A.

Noah Okafor, a Swiss player, is under contract with AC Milan. The international striker was loaned out to new champions Napoli in the second half of the season.