Shareholder dispute Alpstaeg's lawyer accuses FC Lucerne of unlawful action

SDA

26.2.2026 - 10:01

Sacha Wigdorovits, spokesman for FCL investor Bernhard Alpstaeg, enters the Lucerne district court. Alpstaeg himself did not attend the hearing.
Sacha Wigdorovits, spokesman for FCL investor Bernhard Alpstaeg, enters the Lucerne district court. Alpstaeg himself did not attend the hearing.
Keystone

The Board of Directors of FC Luzern had wrongly deprived Bernhard Alpstaeg of his majority shareholding in the football club in 2022. This was stated by Alpstaeg's lawyer before the Lucerne District Court.

Keystone-SDA

26.02.2026, 10:01

26.02.2026, 11:02

The legal representative said that the Board of Directors had only wanted to prevent its own dismissal by taking this step. In doing so, he had turned company law on its head, as the Board of Directors cannot choose its shareholders.

At the civil proceedings, the defence lawyer demanded that Alpstaeg be recognized as the owner of 52% of the shares. The Board of Directors had only justified the withdrawal of the majority of shares with alleged incidents.

Alpstaeg, who is now 80 years old, joined FC Luzern as an investor almost 20 years ago. He held a majority shareholding from 2015. However, the majority shareholder and the Board of Directors fell out. In 2022, the Board of Directors stripped Alpstaeg of half of the shares.

