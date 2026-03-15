Alvyn Sanches scores twice against his former club Keystone

Young Boys pick up their second away win in eleven days after months in the doldrums. Alvyn Sanches, of all people, scored twice to make the difference in the 2-0 win against Lausanne-Sport.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sanches was forgotten by the Lausanne backline in the penalty area at the end of the first half and had the space and time to take advantage of Joël Monteiro's pass unchallenged to give the visitors the lead. Ten minutes after the whistle blew for the second half, the 23-year-old wizard scored again. This time the cross came in from Yan Valery and Sanches finished on the volley.

Sanches moved from Lausanne-Sport to Young Boys last summer while recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture. Since making his debut at YB at the end of October, he has been one of the bright spots in a complicated season. In 20 league games, he has scored eight goals and provided five assists.

Lausanne, who are fighting to advance to the championship round of the top six and would now have to perform a medium-sized miracle in the last three rounds until the league is split in two, saw the game slip away at the latest at the start of the second half when Karim Sow, who had been strong up to that point, was shown a straight red card for an open-footed tackle on Sanches (48'). Sékou Fofana (70') then failed to score more than a shot off the crossbar for the hosts, who had initially started the game well.

For Young Boys, it was their second away win in eleven days, having not won away from home for almost four months. Lausanne's home form remains weak: coach Peter Zeidler's team have picked up just four points from their last seven games at the Tuilière.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Young Boys 0:2 (0:1)

9703 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 43rd Sanches (Monteiro) 0:1. 55th Sanches (Valery) 0:2.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Mouanga, Sow, Poaty; Custodio; Beloko (61. Sigua), Lekoueiry (54. Fofana), Diakité (82. Kana Biyik); Janneh (61. Mollet), Traoré (54. Bair).

Young Boys: Keller; Valery (87. Janko), Wüthrich, Lauper, Benito; Pech (87. Raveloson), Gigovic; Virginius (75. Colley), Sanches, Monteiro (64. Males); Essende (75. Bedia).

Comments: 48th red card against Sow (assault). Cautions: 30 for Monteiro, 53 for Sanches.

Ranking: 1. Thun 30/71 (71:33). 2. St. Gallen 29/54 (58:35). 3. Lugano 29/49 (46:36). 4. Basel 29/46 (42:38). 5. Young Boys 30/45 (60:55). 6. Sion 30/42 (41:33). 7. Lucerne 29/36 (57:54). 8. Lausanne-Sport 30/36 (45:49). 9. Servette 29/33 (47:53). 10. Zurich 30/31 (41:57). 11. Grasshoppers 30/24 (38:56). 12. Winterthur 29/16 (32:79).