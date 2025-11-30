When Théo Bair (second from right) scores for Lausanne, Lausanne-Sport wins Keystone

Théo Bair converts a penalty to give Lausanne-Sport a 2-0 lead against leaders Thun after just 16 minutes. It remains the same: when Bair scores, Lausanne wins.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 26-year-old Canadian, whose first name is Théolonius, now has six goals for the season. This puts him in the top 10 of the Super League's top scorers list. He scored the first five goals in the clear home victories against Young Boys (5:0/hat trick) and Basel (5:1/2 goals).

Bair scored again against Thun, but against the leaders it was a nail-biter until the end. Even the early 2:0 flattered Lausanne - because Franz-Ethan Meichtry could have put Thun ahead before Lausanne's double strike. The VAR then denied the visitors a penalty after goals from Beyatt Lekoueiry (13) and Bair. Instead, he awarded them a penalty in the 67th minute after referee Marijan Drmic had only awarded a free kick outside the penalty area.

Rastoder's misunderstanding

Leo Bertone reduced the deficit for Thun, who were already short-handed at this point. This red and yellow card against the North Macedonian Elmin Rastoder was a talking point. After a dropped ball, the Thun players tried to play the ball fairly to Lausanne's goalkeeper. Rastoder did not understand the whole thing, took the ball and ran towards Lausanne's goalkeeper, who was able to save. This was followed by semi-wild scenes, after which Rastoder was shown a second yellow card.

Thun lost two league games in a row for the second time this season after the 1-0 defeat at home to Lugano. In September, Thun lost back-to-back games to Basel (1-3/h) and Young Boys (2-4/a).

Lausanne-Sport - Thun 2:1 (2:0)

5833 spectators. - SR Drmic. - Goals: 13. Lekoueiry (Diakite) 1:0. 16. Bair (penalty) 2:0. 67. Bertone (penalty) 2:1.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Lippo, Okoh, Poaty; Sigua (74. Butler-Oyedeji), Roche, Mollet (62. Beloko); Lekoueiry (62. Custodio); Bair, Diakite (74. Kana Biyik).

Thun: Steffen; Fehr (46. Montolio), Bamert, Bürki, Heule; Bertone; Matoshi (46. Reichmuth), Meichtry (59. Labeau), Roth (72. Imeri); Ibayi (76. Gutbub), Rastoder.

Remarks: 50th yellow-red card against Rastoder. Cautions: 24th Rastoder, 43rd Bertone, 45th Mollet, 50th Letica, 58th Heule, 78th Custodio, 81st Soppy, 96th Kana Biyik.