The successful Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti is on the verge of leaving Real Madrid Keystone

According to media reports, coach Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid early and take over the Brazilian national team for one year until the 2026 World Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to information from the portal "The Athletic", which refers to anonymous sources, the Italian is said to have already informed the players of his planned departure in the dressing room.

According to "The Athletic", the British broadcaster Sky and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Italian will be in charge of the Seleção for the international matches in June. In that case, he would no longer be able to coach Madrid at the Club World Cup from June 14 to July 13 in the USA.

Although Ancelotti still has a contract with Real Madrid for the coming season, his replacement is considered highly likely due to recent setbacks such as the team's elimination in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the Cup final loss to FC Barcelona. The 65-year-old Italian's successor is thought to be Bayer Leverkusen's master coach Xabi Alonso, who once played for the Madrilenians.