André Breitenreiter to make Hannover first class

29.12.2024 - 12:42

André Breitenreiter is back in Hannover
André Breitenreiter is back in Hannover
André Breitenreiter, who coached FC Zurich to the championship title in 2022, is to lead Hannover back into the Bundesliga.

29.12.2024, 13:55

The 51-year-old German has taken over as coach from the sacked Stefan Leitl. At the halfway point of the season, Hannover are in 7th place in the Bundesliga 2, just behind the promotion places.

Breitenreiter managed promotion to the Bundesliga with his parent club Hannover in 2017. He later coached FC Zurich very successfully and, less recently, Hoffenheim and English side Huddersfield.

