Soccer Andrea Pirlo signs on in Dubai

SDA

25.7.2025 - 12:46

Andrea Pirlo takes on a new coaching role in Dubai
Former world champion Andrea Pirlo is continuing his coaching career in the United Arab Emirates.

25.07.2025, 12:55

The 46-year-old Italian was presented as the new head coach at United FC in Dubai on Friday.

Pirlo last coached Sampdoria Genoa from 2023 to 2024. Prior to that, he worked at Juventus Turin and Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük. His greatest success as a coach was winning the cup with Juventus in 2021.

Pirlo was much more successful as a player: he won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, was Italian champion six times and won the Cup and Champions League twice with Juventus Turin and AC Milan.

