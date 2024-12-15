Alvyn Sanches can celebrate Keystone

Lugano go into the winter break as leaders. However, the Ticino side cannot be satisfied after the 4-1 defeat against Lausanne-Sport, their first home defeat in four months.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Lugano's program is tough, which is why coach Mattia Croci-Torti likes to rotate a lot. On Sunday afternoon at the Cornaredo, however, the Ticino side were unable to disguise the fact that they already have over 30 games under their belts. Lausanne-Sport were more determined and resolute.

Thanks to Alvyn Sanches, the Vaud side were quickly rewarded for their good attitude. The 21-year-old showed all his class and light-footedness before making it 1-0 in the 10th minute. With a dribble that resembled a little dance, he created the space on the edge of the penalty area for a shot into the far top corner of Lugano goalkeeper Amir Saipi's goal. A dream goal that will increase interest in Sanches from abroad.

The other Lausanne goals came from penalties. Alban Hajdari was at fault for the first two with impetuous actions. Belgian veteran Noë Dussenne scored safely on both occasions, with the second goal making it 3:1. Kaly Sène, who scored at the second attempt with another penalty to make it 4:1, ensured the final result, which was steep from the Luganesi's point of view. On the first attempt, which was saved by Saipi, Lugano players had run into the penalty area too early. This was in keeping with the hosts' overall disappointing performance.

The Ticino side failed to cause Lausanne any problems for any length of time, but were at least able to make pinpricks. Kacper Przybylko took advantage of one of these in the 68th minute to make it 1-2. The hosts failed to capitalize on further opportunities thanks to goalkeeper Karol Letica, another key player in Lausanne's in-form team. The Croatian won duels with Renato Steffen before and with Daniel Dos Santos after the break, playing his part in ensuring that Ludovic Magnin's team go into the Christmas break just one point behind Lugano.

Telegram:

Lugano - Lausanne-Sport 1:4 (0:2)

SR Gianforte. - Goals: 10. Sanches (Koindredi) 0:1. 45. Dussenne (penalty) 0:2. 68. Przybylko 1:2. 85. Dussenne (penalty) 1:3. 95. Sène (penalty) 1:4.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti (86. Mai), Papadopoulos, Hajdari, Martim Marques (58. Valenzuela); Mahmoud (58. Macek), Doumbia; Steffen, Daniel Dos Santos (69. Mahou), Cimignani (58. Bottani); Przybylko.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Giger, Sow (83. Mouanga), Dussenne, Poaty; Sanches, Roche, Koindredi (64. Bernede), Diabaté (83. Custodio); Okou (72. de la Fuente), Ajdini (72. Sène).

Remarks: Cautions: 21 for Steffen, 44 for Koindredi, 45 for Hajdari, 52 for Saipi, 52 for Okou, 54 for Sow, 54 for Dussenne, 94 for Przybylko.