FC Basel had to settle for a draw at the end of the first half of the Super League season. It played out a 1-1 draw at home against Servette.

The draw was a logical result in a duel between two teams that did not want to succeed too much. The best action of the game resulted in Bénie Traoré equalizing for FC Basel after just over an hour. Servette often limited themselves to a controlled performance. The one goal in the 29th minute came with the decisive help of FCB goalkeeper Marwin Hitz, who served up the 1:0 on a silver platter with a disastrous misplaced pass to Jérémy Guillemenot.

FCB coach Ludovic Magnin, who had received the backing of sporting director Daniel Stucki during the week, made the first two changes at the break and the next two after an hour: an expression of his dissatisfaction, especially with the offense, which is not getting up to speed. Moritz Broschinski, who had finally scored his first Super League goal in Luzern, had to come off at the break.

FCB had their best phase after the second round of changes. Bénie Traoré crowned a wonderful combination via Xherdan Shaqiri and Dominik Schmid with the 1:1, Basel's first goal at St. Jakob-Park in the Super League since the end of October and 373 minutes. FCB's little fireworks display ignited by Shaqiri and Schmid ended surprisingly quickly after the equalizer, and so nothing came of the first home win since the 2-0 win against FC Zurich almost two months ago. Servette were even closer to scoring a second goal in the closing stages.

The Swiss champions go into the second half of the season eight points behind leaders Thun. The current first half of the season was even one point better than last year's, when 31 points were collected in the first 19 games. However, leaders Lugano were only one point ahead of FC Basel.

Telegram and table:

Basel - Servette 1:1 (0:1)

24'103 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 29. Guillemenot 0:1. 64. Traoré (Schmid) 1:1.

Basel: Hitz; Vouilloz (60. Rüegg), Adjetey, Daniliuc, Schmid; Bacanin, Leroy (46. Traoré), Koindredi (83. Kacuri); Shaqiri, Broschinski (46. Ajeti), Otele (60. Salah).

Servette: Mall; Allix (67. Magnin), Rouiller, Baron, Njoh; Douline, Cognat; Stevanovic, Jallow (67. Miguel), Ishuayed (88. Fomba); Guillemenot (83. Mráz).

Remarks: Cautions: 33rd Cognat, 42nd Otele, 51st Allix, 68th Rouiller, 85th Ishuayed, 94th Salah.

1. Thun 19/40 (39:23). 2. St. Gallen 18/34 (36:21). 3. Basel 19/32 (28:20). 4. Lugano 18/30 (25:23). 5. Young Boys 18/29 (38:35). 6. Sion 18/27 (27:23). 7. Zurich 19/24 (28:35). 8. Lausanne-Sport 17/21 (27:23). 9. Servette 18/20 (30:36). 10. Lucerne 18/18 (31:35). 11. Grasshoppers 18/17 (25:33). 12. Winterthur 18/10 (23:50).